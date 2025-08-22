Barça considered the transfer market closed, but the truth is that, with the possible departure of Marc Casadó, Deco is working to finalize a last-minute signing. Barça would receive about €30 million (about $32.6 million) for Marc Casadó, so Deco would have room to bring in a player and has already decided: goodbye to Villarreal. According to several media outlets and as this digital outlet has confirmed, Deco is going all in for a Villarreal star: he's better than Álex Baena and is close to Barça.

For obvious reasons linked to the economy, Barça considered the transfer market closed, but in recent hours everything has been reactivated immediately. The trigger has been the number of offers that Barça has received for Marc Casadó who, as painful as it may be, will generate a lot of net income for the Culer club. Casadó didn't want to leave, but with Flick he'll have few minutes and Barça will accept any offer that matches or exceeds €30 million (about $32.6 million).

The reason? Deco has found "gold" in Villarreal: he wants to sign a future prospect who, for now, is already standing out more than Álex Baena did in his day. Álex Baena was also liked by Barça, but he ended up signing for Atlético de Madrid, so he's no longer an option for Barça in the short term. Deco was left with little apparent work, but in recent hours he has become active to close a last-minute signing: more attacking firepower for Flick, a new center forward.

Official, from Villarreal to Barça, a last-minute signing is finalized: "Álex Baena..."

Barça wanted to avoid it, but they're already considering offers for Marc Casadó, who this Saturday could play his last minutes wearing the Culer club's jersey led by Deco. Deco didn't want it, nor did Flick, but Barça's financial situation is what it is and, therefore, several alternatives have been activated, one of which is the sale.

Girona inquired about Marc Casadó, but neither the player nor Barça were interested: the Culer midfielder will pack his bags, probably heading to La Liga or the Premier League. Deco won't sit idly by with the money that comes in from Marc Casadó: Barça's sporting director's idea is to travel to Villarreal to finalize a new signing.

Barça become active before the close of the summer transfer market: new signing, goodbye to Villarreal

Barça had ruled it out, but will finally make a move for a Villarreal star who excites as much or even more than Álex Baena. This is Etta Eyong, a Cameroonian center forward who has attracted the interest of many clubs, both in La Liga and abroad. Eyong has already met with Deco and is willing to sign for Barça, but for everything to happen Barça will need to sell Marc Casadó.

The center forward born in Douala had a great season with Villarreal B, scoring 19 goals and providing 6 assists with the groguet reserve team. Deco's idea is to sign Eyong and loan him to Real Sociedad, although he could be recalled in January, as long as the player proves he's ready. Eyong has started the season well with Villarreal's first team, but Barça believe he's still a bit "green" for a European giant like Hansi Flick's.