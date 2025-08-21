Millions of Americans are watching Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T: madness breaks out

Technological advances don't stop, and, as is often the case, millions of people in the United States already have their eyes on what's coming next. Many are just beginning to enjoy 5G in their daily lives. But the next revolution is already on its way.

Everything suggests that it will completely change the way we connect. The country's main carriers, such as Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T, are already competing to lead this new technological leap.

T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T already thinking about 6G

Although it may seem early, the development of 6G technology is already underway. It is expected that, before the end of this decade, the technical standards will be fully defined. This will allow manufacturers and carriers to begin large-scale deployment.

6G promises not only much higher speed but also minimal latency. This is essential for applications that require real-time responses.

From remote surgeries to advanced virtual reality, including artificial intelligence. Everything will work with greater precision thanks to more stable and faster connections.

Today, with a good 5G network, speeds between 328 and 1,640 Mbps (100 and 500 Mbps) can be reached. But with 6G, speeds of up to 1,000 Gbps (1 Tbps) are being discussed. This would be about 2,000 times faster, allowing users to download huge files or watch content in ultra-high quality.

Of course, this data comes from simulations under ideal conditions. In real life, speeds will be lower, but still impressive compared to what we know today.

Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T: the race has begun

The big question now is who will be the first to offer 6G. At this moment, Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile are already working on internal tests, strategic alliances, and technological developments to position themselves at the forefront.

Each of these companies has its own approach. Verizon has been recognized for its innovation in high-capacity networks. AT&T remains strong in coverage and business services.

Meanwhile, T-Mobile surprised everyone by getting ahead with the nationwide deployment of 5G, and could repeat the move with 6G. What is clear is that American users could be the first in the world to experience this new generation of mobile network. Surpassing even many European countries.

6G won't just be an improvement in speed; it will be a new way of understanding connectivity. It will make possible services that today seem futuristic and will optimize many everyday processes. Although its definitive arrival will still take a few years, the work has already begun.

Major carriers like T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T are in a full race to lead this transformation.