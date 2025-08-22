Change of plans at Verizon: it puts thousands of Americans in a bad mood with this change

If you're a Verizon customer, what we're about to tell you is worth knowing. Many users on social media and forums are warning about an unexpected change that will affect those who have network extenders. What was previously an additional service at no cost could start to carry a monthly fee.

Verizon distributes network extenders as small home antennas that expand coverage where the signal is weak. They work by connecting to broadband internet to improve calls and data inside the house. Until now, they only required a one-time payment, or were even free for customers with poor reception.

There was no monthly charge. However, according to recent reports, that situation could be changing.

| Grok

Verizon adds the service to bills

An article from PhoneArena reports that some users are seeing a new charge on their bills. The device, which previously didn't generate additional expenses, now appears with a $5.99 monthly access fee. In forums, several customers confirm that this new fee is detailed on their bill, and it doesn't seem to be a mistake.

This change has set off alarms among Verizon users. Many believe it's unfair to start charging for this equipment used as a temporary solution for weak signals. In addition, the fact that the extender is provided for free to improve the service and now generates a regular cost has caused discontent.

The operator has been criticized recently for introducing additional charges without clear announcements. The company had already increased administrative fees and other hidden charges that inflate the bill without changing the base plan price. This new fee for extenders fits that pattern of raising revenue without increasing official prices.

| Pixelshot

Until recently it was free

Therefore, a service that previously helped solve coverage problems at no cost can now become a recurring burden. Customers are concerned. Especially those who live in areas where coverage is truly poor and depend on these extenders to stay connected.

Since the change was detected, some users have taken the issue to social media to express their discomfort. For now, Verizon hasn't issued an official statement about this. Some sources speculate that it could be a mistake, although the charges already appear on bills as "access charge" and are imposed monthly.

Therefore, they could be starting to charge monthly for your network extender, something that until now was free or included at no additional cost. This is a measure that many users see as a step backward and are openly questioning on social media. If you use or depend on these devices, check your bill and stay alert for any updates.