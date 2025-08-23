Florentino Pérez receives news from Vinícius Júnior about his contract renewal: 'I'm not going to...'

Real Madrid debut this Tuesday in La Liga against Osasuna at Santiago Bernabéu. It will be the first official match under the leadership of Xabi Alonso, who takes on the challenge of restoring the winning spirit of the white club.

The team arrives after a short break, with the ambition to start strong and send a clear message to the fans.

"We're all facing this with anticipation and excitement. We're eager to start the season after the break. It's been two short but intense weeks, and we already want to step onto the Bernabéu," the coach said in the pre-match press conference.

A debut that sparks excitement and also responsibility, since the goal is to show a higher competitive level than last season.

Vinícius, between contract renewal and competitive focus

Beyond the sporting aspect, the main topic remains Vinícius Jr. His contract renewal is still hanging in the air and is a concern in Chamartín, even though his current contract runs until 2027.

Since the Club World Cup, he hasn't spoken publicly about his future, although in private, conversations with the club remain open.

The player himself already made his position clear months ago: "I hope I can stay here for many years. I've always said this is the club of my life. I have a contract until 2027 and I want to make a great story with this team."

However, the lack of a definitive agreement keeps the intrigue alive. The Brazilian wants to be treated like the star he is. In Valdebebas, they know that meeting his demands will be key to avoiding outside temptations.

The message that reassures Real Madrid

In recent hours, Vinícius's entourage has sent a message that has been well received in the Madrid offices.

"I'm not going to let negotiations, rumors, or anything related to my future take me away from my focus this season," the player said.

This way, he dispels doubts about his commitment and guarantees that he will be focused on the competition.

Florentino Pérez and his board understand that ensuring the continuity of the "7" is a vital step and, for now, they are relieved to see that he doesn't want to be distracted.

The renewal will or will not come in the coming weeks, but the priority now is his performance on the field. The club trust he will regain the level that led him to win the Ballon d'Or in 2024.

The fans await the best version of their star

With Mbappé as the media focus and Xabi Alonso starting his project, Vinícius's prominence will be closely watched.

The fans want to see the winger at his best again, making the difference and leading the team in every match.

The match against Osasuna will be the first opportunity to see if the Brazilian starts the season determined to be decisive.

In Madrid, they're clear: the "Xabi Alonso era" begins with excitement, but much of the success will depend on ensuring Vinícius keeps shining at the Bernabéu.