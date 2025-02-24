Logo e-notícies EN
Incredible What Iker Casillas Has Done When Asked About Joaquín Sánchez

Iker Casillas has made a striking decision when reporters mentioned Joaquín Sánchez's name.

Vanesa González

Iker Casillas has left more than one truly surprised with the decision he made when a reporter asked him about Joaquín Sánchez. Without thinking twice, the former Real Madrid goalkeeper chose to distance himself from his fellow professional's latest problem.

Weeks after the photos of Sara Carbonero's ex-husband and influencer Claudia Bavel in Barcelona came to light, all eyes have turned to the Andalusian. And all because of the latest bomb revealed by Ni que fuéramos.

Iker Casillas and Joaquín Sánchez smiling in a side-by-side photo montage.
Iker Casillas speaks out about Joaquín Sánchez in this difficult moment of his life | en.e-noticies.cat, GTRES, Europa Press

During one of its latest broadcasts, this Ten program showed live the chat of former Betis forward Joaquín Sánchez and this well-known adult content creator.

In it, and despite being married for over 20 years, you can see how Susana Saborido's husband tried to meet with her on several occasions. These meetings were going to take place at his hotel during his visits to Barcelona.

Claudia Bavel wearing a white blouse with a deep neckline, posing outdoors with a blue sky in the background. Post on Instagram on July 13, 2024
Claudia Bavel denies leaking her conversation with Joaquín Sánchez | Instagram, @imclaudiabavel

However, Claudia Bavel has claimed that she has nothing to do with this leak. Additionally, she hasn't hesitated to directly point to one of her friends, a person she fully trusted.

Now, after all the content of the compromising conversations between Joaquín Sánchez and the adult content actress has come to light, Iker Casillas has broken his silence. However, his response wasn't what was expected.

Iker Casillas Surprises With the Gesture He Made When Asked About Joaquín Sánchez's Scandal

Just a few hours ago, a team from Europa Press had the opportunity to ask Iker Casillas about the racy conversations between Joaquín Sánchez and Claudia Bavel.

However, due to the friendship he maintains with the Andalusian, Sara Carbonero's ex-husband chose to resort to irony to get out of this compromising situation.

Iker Casillas in a brown sweatjersey walks outdoors with trees in the background.
Iker Casillas decides not to say anything that could affect Joaquín Sánchez | Europa Press

"The weather is bad, mother of God, here," Iker Casillas assured reporters, trying not to give his opinion on what happened between Joaquín Sánchez and Claudia Bavel.

Visibly nervous, the athlete tried to dodge the issue at all times. So much so that, with his hands occupied by a painting and a large black bag, he decided to continue avoiding questions from the aforementioned news agency.

"The painting is going to break," is the only thing Iker Casillas said before getting into his vehicle to leave the place. Meanwhile, the former Real Madrid goalkeeper also completely refused to confirm whether he has finally decided to sue the influencer for violating his right to privacy.

