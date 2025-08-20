Good news at AT&T: millions of Americans hope to come out ahead with this change

Advances in technology don't stop. Now there are clear signs that AT&T is about to take a very important step on its path toward the future of communications. Although the major innovations are still in the works, many experts agree that the coming months could make a significant difference for millions of users.

The key to everything seems to be in the sky, specifically in satellites. For some time, the company has been steadily working to improve its satellite connection.

AT&T's definitive step

Technical details usually go unnoticed by most people. However, what's happening in recent days could directly benefit consumers. No, it's not just a new promotion or a price drop.

| Getty Images Signature, AT&T

One of the most striking moves has been the departure of JR Wilson, a veteran with more than 20 years in strategic positions at AT&T. Wilson was vice president of commercial strategy focused on wireless networks. He has now decided to take his career in a new direction and has joined AST SpaceMobile, an emerging company in the space sector.

At first, it might seem like a significant loss for AT&T. In reality, this decision could further strengthen the ties between both companies.

AST SpaceMobile is working on a revolutionary project: offering direct connection between satellites and regular mobile devices. No need for special antennas or modified phones. This type of technology would allow anyone, even in rural or remote areas, to have a signal without depending on a nearby tower.

AT&T isn't watching from afar. In fact, it was one of the first strategic partners, leasing 850 MHz (850 MHz) of its spectrum to help develop this technology.

| Grok

With JR Wilson's arrival at AST, many analysts believe that the relationship with AT&T will be further strengthened. Wilson, moreover, isn't a stranger to the satellite world. Early in his career, he participated in Teledesic, a pioneering project that aimed to bring the internet from space.

AT&T is on the right track

On July 21, AT&T and AST SpaceMobile achieved something that a few years ago seemed like science fiction. They made a call and sent a text message using a regular cell phone, but without going through terrestrial towers. Everything was managed directly from AST's Block 1 satellites and through AT&T's main network.

An achievement that marks a milestone in the history of telecommunications. Other operators are also investing in this type of solution. However, AT&T seems to be taking things slowly, aiming to get every step right.

Although there's still a long way to go, the truth is that consumers could come out ahead. Maybe rates won't go down, but we could have more stability, better coverage, and fewer areas without a signal. All thanks to advances in satellite connections.