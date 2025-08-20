Unexpected twist at Verizon: another new blow to customers, they've already made it clear

Verizon shakes up its customers again with a change that few expected. The company, known for its wide coverage and reliability, has made a decision that's already starting to cause annoyance. This is especially true among those who trust its data plans.

This time, the shift directly affects those who use tablets, and the details aren't being well received. After several weeks of rumors and speculation, it's now official. The carrier has completely revamped its range of tablet plans.

Verizon causes significant discontent

The popular Unlimited and More Unlimited plans have disappeared without prior notice. In their place, three new options have arrived that, at first glance, might seem like an improvement. But in reality, they're not.

| Syda Productions, X

The new Verizon plans seem to be in line with what competitors like T-Mobile offer in terms of base prices and data. But the fine print reveals that users are paying more for features very similar to what they used to get. For example, the new Welcome plan costs $10 per month and includes just 2 GB of data.

Yes, in 2025, just 2 GB. That's not all: once that limit is reached, the speed drops to a slow 3.3 ft/s (1 Mbps). This makes any more demanding online activity (like watching videos or streaming music) a frustrating task.

If you want to avoid those limitations, the alternative is to pay more. The Unlimited plan now costs $20 per month and offers unlimited data and 53 GB (15 GB) of premium hotspot. Meanwhile, Unlimited Plus rises to $25 per month and expands the shared connection up to 328 GB (100 GB).

However, this last one barely improves on the old More Unlimited. Except for those extra hotspot gigabytes, for which you pay an additional $10.

| Grok

But the most controversial aspect is the sharp price increase for those who don't already have an unlimited phone plan with Verizon. If you want to sign up for just a tablet line, the costs skyrocket. It's $80 per month for the Welcome plan, $100 for Unlimited, and up to $110 for Unlimited Plus.

Each additional line costs $40, which is generating significant discontent.

Verizon has to stand up to the competition

Meanwhile, carriers like T-Mobile offer more competitive options. For the same base price, they not only provide similar services. They also include extras like international data and roaming in more than 200 destinations.

For example, their $10 plan also includes 2 GB of data. Their higher-tier versions add unlimited messaging and high-speed gigabytes in Mexico, Canada, and other countries.

This new move by Verizon adds to a series of recent decisions that haven't been well received. Not long ago, it eliminated loyalty discounts, and now it's raising its tablet plan prices without offering real improvements. The reaction hasn't taken long: many customers, even the oldest ones, are seriously considering switching carriers.