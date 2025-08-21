Lidl just got the device that gets you out of trouble on summer days: very useful

Lidl once again sets itself apart with a launch that no one expected, designed to simplify the daily routine and add a touch of ingenuity. What's interesting is how it manages to combine style and practicality. The result is something that fits effortlessly into any home and makes a difference in everyday life.

Lidl surprises again with an invention that seems small, but solves more than you might imagine in your day. Its proposal focuses on functional design without losing that accessible and modern feel. The best part is that it's within everyone's reach and fits into any space with absolute ease.

An accessory that makes the tech routine easier

Lidl's proposal is a base that allows you to charge your phone without cables thanks to Qi induction technology. You just need to place the device on the surface for it to start regaining energy quickly and safely. This format has become one of the favorites for those who seek simplicity in their accessories.

| Lidl

The compact design of the base adapts to any corner of the house or office without taking up unnecessary space. Its dimensions of 4 x 4 x 0.4 in. (10 x 10 x 1 cm) and a light weight of 2.6 oz. (75 g) make it very easy to move or place. Lidl strengthens its commitment to useful solutions with a product designed for those who value practicality and style.

The silicone surface is another detail that makes a difference because it keeps the phone in place during charging. Even if you place it with a thin case, the phone fits without issues and receives energy consistently. Lidl has paid attention to these technical aspects to offer safety without giving up comfort.

| Lidl

The base features an LED indicator that clearly and visibly shows the charging status. This way, the user always knows whether the phone is receiving energy correctly or if it has already reached the necessary level. A small detail that makes daily use more intuitive and functional.

Lidl offers quality and design at a surprising price

The German chain has significantly reduced the price of this practical accessory for phones. Now the wireless base costs 3.49 euros, which is an interesting opportunity compared to similar, more expensive models. Lidl thus consolidates its strategy of bringing technology closer at prices within everyone's reach.

The model is available in white and black, making it easy to integrate into different spaces according to each user's style. Its PC and ABS structure ensures resistance to continuous use while keeping a modern appearance. The simple aesthetic combines with functionality to stand out as a balanced product.

| Lidl

The base features an induction coil that guarantees stable and fast charging without the need for direct plugs. With a maximum power of 5 W, it's perfect for compatible phones and other devices that support Qi charging. This feature multiplies its possibilities for everyday use.

With a price-quality ratio that's hard to match, Lidl once again positions itself as a benchmark in practical and accessible items. This accessory not only solves the inconvenience of cables, but also offers an elegant and reliable design. The wireless base thus becomes an indispensable ally for those who seek efficiency without overspending.

Prices and offers updated on 08/20/2025. They may be modified or canceled, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes