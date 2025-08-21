Hansi Flick doesn't believe in favoritism and rules out the signing of Xavi Hernández

Hansi Flick has undoubtedly been the main protagonist of last season at Barça, restoring pride to the culé fans. The German coach arrived at Camp Nou a year ago and, with his disciplined methods and his way of seeing soccer, he has changed the team's outlook. He took over a defeated team, lacking pride, and in just a few months the team has won titles again.

With Flick's arrival, habits and imposed routines have changed, and he has gradually introduced his way of seeing and understanding the day-to-day life of the Barcelona team. Hansi Flick has been known for being a coach close to the players, but at the same time, he demands the highest standards from them. The German coach doesn't play favorites, he values work and effort, and if he has to intervene in certain situations, he doesn't hesitate.

For Flick, intensity in training is very important; it's not negotiable. He thinks you play the way you train. That's the German's mindset, and the players are well aware of it. When they don't give their best, there are consequences. Such a case happened in last Monday's training session, when Flick had to intervene because of Lamine Yamal.

Hansi Flick gives Lamine Yamal a warning

Lamine Yamal has realized that he has become the star of this team because of his undeniable quality and evident talent. However, for Flick, relying on talent alone isn't enough, and he made this perfectly clear in Monday's training session. Flick asks for and wants intensity in every training session, and Lamine doesn't always deliver it.

| Canva

Flick is aware that he can't be flexible with Yamal. If the forward starts doing whatever he wants in training, it will become the norm. Far from being permissive, Flick is demanding even more than last season, and that's how Lamine saw the coach reprimand him harshly. The forward didn't make a defensive recovery as he had been asked, and Flick lashed out at Lamine, demanding solidarity and defensive effort from him.

Flick rules out a Xavi Hernández signing

Meanwhile, the future of Danish international Andreas Christensen is very uncertain. He has a contract with Barça until 2026, but it hasn't been renewed. Everything suggests that the Dane is on his way out if a satisfactory offer comes in. The club is waiting for the final stretch of the summer transfer window to determine whether the defender's situation will be solved.

Andreas Christensen arrived at Barça as a free agent from Chelsea, where he had good seasons. With Xavi Hernández, he played a leading role, playing regularly and being a versatile option when the coach needed him as a pivot in midfield. His recurring injuries have diminished his performance, and last season he barely played.

Currently, with Iñigo Martínez's departure, it might be thought that he could have a place in the squad depending on what happens. The season is long, and rotations are necessary in the team to avoid injuries. However, Christensen hasn't renewed. Everything indicates that the club has put him on the way out, waiting to finalize his departure. The coming days will be key.