Madrid's secret restaurant where you can run into Asencio with Mbappé

The secret restaurant in Madrid where you can run into Raúl Asensio with Kylian Mbappé has sparked great curiosity among fans and gastronomy lovers. This place, which keeps away from the media frenzy, has witnessed surprising encounters between soccer stars. The exclusivity and intimate atmosphere make it a desired destination, although it's little known outside the players' own circle.

Located on Ángel de Carbajo Street, in the Tetuán neighborhood, Mesón Txistu has established its reputation as one of Real Madrid's favorite restaurants. It's no coincidence that players like Asensio and Mbappé have been seen enjoying its culinary offerings. This establishment, founded in 1972, combines tradition and quality, which attracts sports figures who seek a quiet space after their commitments.

| Instagram, @mesontxistu

The menu that brings together Asensio and Mbappé with prominent figures

Basque cuisine, known for its intense flavor and fresh products, is the main attraction at Txistu. Among its standout dishes are Iberian ham, Cantabrian anchovies, hake stuffed with txangurro, and scarlet shrimp with garlic and broken eggs. In addition, the restaurant offers a warm and discreet atmosphere that allows its guests to relax and unwind, something essential for athletes who live under constant pressure.

Mesón Txistu isn't just popular among current players; it has also been the setting for illustrious visits from legends of the white club. Figures like Figo, Roberto Carlos, and Fernando Hierro have celebrated special moments there, which gives the restaurant an air of history and prestige. In this iconic venue, Madrid's mayor, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, and King Felipe have also been seen, which reinforces its status as a distinguished meeting point.

Asensio and Mbappé's choice: an exclusive and discreet space

Discretion is one of the most valued features at Mesón Txistu. Despite being known among the most exclusive circles, it keeps away from media noise. This allows sports figures, as well as other prominent people, to enjoy their meals without interruptions, a luxury that's hard to find in the Spanish capital.

The fact that Asensio and Mbappé share a table in this exclusive spot proves the trust they have in Mesón Txistu. This restaurant represents a meeting point where passion for soccer and gastronomic culture blend. Without a doubt, it's earned a special place in the routine of Real Madrid's best players.