Cold shower for Robert Lewandowski: clear replacement for 2026

For some time now, the sports management at Barça has been scouring the market in search of the ideal replacement for Robert Lewandowski. The Polish striker signed for Barça in the summer of 2022 from Bayern Munich for 50 million. For some, Lewandowski was, due to his age, entering the twilight of his football career, but he has more than proven them wrong.

This August, Lewandowski turned 37 years old, and over the previous three seasons, he has continued to show that he is a top scorer. In the previous season, Flick's first on the bench, Lewandowski scored an impressive 42 goals. However, Deco knows he won't play forever, and Barça are looking for a replacement for next season when his contract ends.

Robert Lewandowski has become one of the best scorers of the last decade. He excelled throughout his extensive career at Bayern and has done the same at Barça. His numbers with Bayern are practically unbeatable; in 375 official matches, he managed to score 344 goals. These are unbelievable numbers only within reach of unique footballers, and Lewandowski has been and still is one of them.

Possible replacement for 2026

Several names have come up in the past; strikers like Gyökeres or Haaland himself have made headlines. However, due to the high cost of their transfers, these have been prohibitive operations for Barça. Other strikers like Benjamin Sesko or Luis Díaz have also been linked with a future at Barça, but these deals won't happen either.

| Europa Press, @FCBarcelona_es

Now, quite unexpectedly, another name has appeared on Barça's agenda: the English striker and current Bayern Munich player, Harry Kane. The striker arrived in Munich in the summer of 2023 from Tottenham for almost 100 million. His performance has been very high, scoring 44 goals in 45 matches in his first season and 41 goals in 51 games last season.

Harry Kane targets Barça

Bayern are more than satisfied with the outstanding performance shown by the Englishman since he landed at Arena Stadium. The English striker has a contract for two more seasons, and rumors in Germany suggest that Bayern would be interested in selling the striker next summer. In 2026, he will have only one more season left with Bayern, and at the age of 33, the Germans would be in favor of recouping part of the significant investment made.

With his transfer fee amortized, the Bavarian club would consider cashing in on the Brit in the same way they did with Robert Lewandowski at the time. There aren't many strikers in the European soccer market who can guarantee Kane's numbers. For Barça, he could be a solution. The example of Lewandowski is clear, and Kane can follow his path; the Englishman still has soccer left for a few more seasons.