We sneak onto Benzema's private jet: he hides something that'll leave you breathless

Karim Benzema, one of the stars of soccer in recent times, is making headlines again for a detail that goes beyond the field. Beyond his goals and trophies, the French forward keeps a secret in his private jet that's leaving everyone speechless.

The anticipation surrounding his luxurious life keeps growing. This time, it's the images of his jet's interior that have sparked curiosity. What is really hidden in Benzema's plane that has captivated millions of followers around the world?

| Europa Press

This is Nueve Airlines, Karim Benzema's personal jet

Since his time at Real Madrid, Benzema has cultivated a global star image, both on and off the field. His move to Saudi Arabia, with a multi-million euro contract, only reinforced that label of an unattainable figure.

Among luxury cars, mansions, and a lifestyle marked by opulence, his private jet has become an essential piece. It's not just a means of transportation, but also a refuge where privacy and comfort reach levels few can imagine.

Benzema has named his jet Nueve Airlines, a name that reflects his identity as a player and as an icon. The plane, a converted Boeing 737, is not just a means of transport: it's a statement of status.

Inside, the leather seats in sophisticated tones make the first visual impact. Each one is designed to offer maximum comfort, with finishes crafted down to the smallest detail. The screens, distributed throughout the space, turn every trip into a first-class technological experience.

In addition, the ample available space allows Benzema to travel with family and friends in a private environment. The aircraft is adapted to transport a select group of people, which guarantees peace and security on every journey.

Karim Benzema has had his private jet since his time at Real Madrid

Beyond luxury, the true value of this plane is the privacy it gives to a star who lives permanently under the spotlight. Far from the media attention that follows him in commercial airports, the forward finds a personal oasis in his jet.

In fact, Karim Benzema uses his plane regularly. Now, with his experience in Jeddah, where he plays for Al Ittihad, he uses it to make short getaways whenever he can.

The reality is that Benzema has had this plane since his time at Real Madrid. Even though it's a major expense to keep it for so many years, his multi-million euro contract in Saudi Arabia allows him to keep it without any problems.

There's no doubt that Karim Benzema's private jet has become a symbol of luxury and exclusivity in his current life. Beyond the stadiums, it reflects his purchasing power, his need for privacy, and his unmistakable style.