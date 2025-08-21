Regretting spending €55M: Joan Laporta and the signing that's not needed

Nico Williams's signing has been an issue that has caused a stir at Can Barça, becoming the big soap opera of last summer. This soap opera has continued in the current transfer window, but the Navarrese winger put an end to it by surprisingly renewing with Athletic and aborting his departure from the Basque club. The arguments the club gave for his signing were that Nico would start from the left side and they wanted to give Raphinha more freedom between the lines.

The competition in the attacking midfielder position is gaining surprising attention, with the duel between Dani Olmo and Fermín set. Meanwhile, Raphinha remains untouchable on the left, a position in which last season he dazzled everyone with his extremely high level. The battle between Olmo and Fermín, along with other tactical alternatives, proves that signing Nico Williams was not necessary.

Dani Olmo and Fermín are still fighting for a spot in the starting eleven, although Dani Olmo was the favorite during preseason. However, Fermín's performance in the Gamper disrupted, in a big way, Flick's plans and expectations. This way, Fermín López was chosen in the first starting eleven of the season to face Mallorca at Son Moix.

Fermín emerges after Gamper and starts in Mallorca

Fermín drew all of Flick's attention by shining in the Gamper against Italian side Como, scoring two goals. His performance earned him a starting spot in the league opener, although it was short-lived, since after halftime, he was replaced by Dani Olmo. The Terrassa native brought more composure when the opponent closed down spaces in play and it became more difficult to play.

| E-Noticies

Flick's tactical logic was reflected in that substitution; Olmo, with his movements between the lines, can be more decisive. The debate remains open since Olmo's inconsistency due to his physical problems contrasts with Fermín López's freshness. Surely, Flick will rotate the two players in the starting eleven according to the tactical needs of each match.

Dani Olmo between talent and physical-mental fragility

It's no secret that Dani Olmo has a clear tendency to get injured, as already happened during his time at Leipzig. Dani Olmo combines periods of great talent with prolonged absences due to muscle injuries, which is a serious handicap for his consistency. Olmo tends to energize the team when he comes off the bench, but his tendency to get injured limits his reliability.

No one questions the great quality of the Terrassa player, but his constant injuries are a problem for the coaching staff. Barça made a major investment in the Catalan player, paying almost €60M to Leipzig, and his ongoing physical problems jeopardize his performance. Raphinha could be another alternative in the attacking midfielder role if the British Rashford ends up having continuity on the left wing.