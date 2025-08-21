Xabi Alonso doesn't want him and gives away his signing: 'Fortune for Florentino Pérez'

Real Madrid had the chance to bring back one of the best left-backs in LaLiga in recent years. Miguel Gutiérrez, who has established himself at Girona as a reliable and promising defender, was offered to the club for a reduced price.

However, Xabi Alonso and the sporting management decided not to activate the buy-back option and to make a strong bet on Álvaro Carreras.

The decision has surprised many, since Álvaro Carreras has meant a much higher investment compared to what it would have cost to bring back Miguel Gutiérrez.

The former youth player, who knows the white house perfectly, had left the door open to return to Bernabéu. However, Madrid chose to take a different path and let the Madrid-born left-back embark on a new adventure far from Chamartín.

| Europa Press

The defender's destination is already set. Miguel Gutiérrez has moved to Napoli in Serie A after the agreement reached between the Italian club and Girona.

The deal was closed at €18 million ($19.5 million) fixed and two in variables. In this regard, Real Madrid will profit by holding 50% of the rights to a future sale.

Real Madrid earns without making a move

Thanks to that clause, the white club will receive close to €10 million ($10.8 million) for a footballer who was no longer part of the new sporting project's plans.

An interesting figure that will help boost the coffers in a summer marked by heavy investment in signings. Napoli, reigning champion of Italy, thus secures a top-level reinforcement for their defense.

The sale, however, makes it clear that the board's trust is placed in Álvaro Carreras.

| E-Noticies, @fabrizioromano

The young left-back arrives backed by his performance in England and with the label of a starter in the medium term.

At Valdebebas, it is understood that there was no room for two young left-backs in full development. The decision was made to prioritize the newly signed player.

Gutiérrez's case shows how at Madrid, talent alone is not always enough to have a place. The player had performed at a high level in Montilivi, earning praise even from within the white club, but the current project has leaned toward other profiles.

A farewell with a sense of missed opportunity

Despite his desire to return to Bernabéu, Miguel Gutiérrez will continue his career far from Spain. In Napoli, he will have the chance to prove he remains one of the most complete left-backs in the competition.

His versatility, offensive ability, and defensive solidity are qualities that Serie A will now enjoy.

At Madrid, the financial compensation is viewed positively, but many fans interpret the deal as a missed opportunity.

The former youth player brought experience in LaLiga and fit the club's rejuvenation policy. However, the bet is on Carreras, and he will be the one to take on the challenge of consolidating the left-back position in this new era.