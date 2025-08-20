Aldi sparks madness in the US with this appliance: it looks luxurious and costs $15

Aldi keeps surprising their customers in the United States with their weekly special offers. Every week, the famous "Aisle of Shame" attracts shoppers eager to discover unique and affordable products. From innovative snacks to kitchen utensils, there's always something that catches everyone's attention.

This week, the chain has launched an appliance that's causing a sensation for its value for money. It's the Ambiano Portable Blender, a portable blender that imitates products from well-known brands. With a price of just $15, this item has quickly become the object of desire for shoppers.

| Aldi

A functional and portable design that wins over shoppers

The Ambiano Portable Blender from Aldi is characterized by its compact and functional design. Its base includes a USB cable for recharging and using it anywhere, which makes it a practical option for those who lead an active lifestyle. The blender cup has a capacity of 8.5 oz. (250 ml), enough to prepare smoothies, soups, or individual drinks without complications.

In addition, the top features a small spout for easily pouring the contents or even drinking directly from the cup. This year, the model is available in three vibrant colors: navy blue, red, and pink, according to All Recipes. Thanks to these features, it's ideal for quick breakfasts, meals on the go, or even for taking camping.

Shoppers have highlighted the versatility of this appliance. You can prepare everything from smoothies and frozen cocktails to homemade baby purees or individual sauces. It's also perfect for frothy lattes, small soups, and aguas frescas, all while taking up very little space in the kitchen.

| Europa Press

A limited offer you shouldn't miss

The Ambiano Portable Blender is available for a limited time in the "Aisle of Shame" at Aldi. This appliance returns to the shelves after a first version sold last year, which already received praise for its ease of use and cleaning. Compared to larger blenders, its compact size allows for easy storage and more convenient upkeep.

The product also represents an affordable alternative to other well-known brands, such as Ninja, whose prices range between $60 and $100. With a cost of $15, Ambiano offers savings of up to 85% compared to its competitors, while keeping a modern look and suitable performance for daily use.

Aldi recommends purchasing this item while supplies last, since its popularity may quickly deplete the available units. In addition, its small size and affordable price make it an original and practical gift for any occasion, from gift exchanges to holiday presents.