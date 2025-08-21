Xabi Alonso's new signing seals Endrick's fate: he's run out of options

Endrick's situation at Real Madrid is starting to cause concern. The young Brazilian forward has spent more time dealing with injuries than on the field at the start of this season.

His adaptation has been cut short by two physical problems, one before the Club World Cup and another during the recent preseason tour. With barely any minutes played, patience is beginning to run out in Valdebebas.

Meanwhile, as Endrick struggles to regain his best form, another name has burst onto the scene in the attack: Gonzalo García.

The academy product has shown he's ready to make the leap to the first team with solid performances and important goals.

His performance hasn't gone unnoticed and he's playing an increasingly prominent role in Xabi Alonso's plans.

The contrast between the two is clear. Endrick, signed as one of the great gems of South American soccer, still hasn't been able to prove the expectations he raised upon his arrival.

Gonzalo García, on the other hand, has turned his opportunities into strong arguments.

That's why, right now, Xabi Alonso is clearly trusting Gonzalo more than Endrick, a reality the Brazilian can't ignore.

Physical disconnection hinders his progress

Endrick's main obstacle is his physical inconsistency. Without continuity, the young forward can't reach the competitive pace a club like Real Madrid demands.

Each relapse becomes a blow to his confidence and also a reason for doubt for the coaching staff, who can't wait indefinitely for him to fully recover.

In addition, the schedule works against him. The season before the 2026 World Cup forces young players to establish themselves as soon as possible if they want to have a chance to make their national teams.

Endrick, who dreams of being a key player for Brazil, needs matches and quality minutes, something that's starting to look complicated at Chamartín.

Gonzalo García, meanwhile, has taken advantage of that gap to carve out a place for himself. With commitment, mobility, and goals, the academy product has convinced Xabi Alonso that he can be a real alternative to Mbappé in the attacking rotation. That trust strengthens his status in the team and pushes the Brazilian even further down the pecking order.

A loan move gains traction in Valdebebas

In the offices, there's already open talk of a loan move in the winter transfer window. The idea is for Endrick to regain continuity away from Bernabéu and return more mature and with a competitive rhythm.

It would seem like a step back, but it's a practical solution to avoid stalling his development. The player himself, however, keeps his desire to stay.

He's told his teammates and the club that he wants to succeed at Real Madrid, but the current reality is that he doesn't have a place. The crossroads is clear: loan him out so he can grow or risk his progress stalling.

In any case, Endrick is still seen as a bet for the future. The problem is that future isn't arriving, and with each passing match, Gonzalo García gains more prominence. This brings the possibility of seeing him leave in search of minutes even closer.