Neither yogurt nor ice cream: Costco has the novelty that's driving the US crazy

Supermarkets in the United States are always looking to surprise their customers with innovative products that combine flavor and convenience. Some launches generate so much excitement that social media fill with opinions within hours. The latest novelty from Costco has been no exception and has caught the attention of all frozen dessert lovers.

This is a snack that combines fresh fruit and chocolate, designed for those who are looking for something different from classic ice creams or frozen yogurts. Tru Fru Frozen Milk & White Chocolate Strawberries have won over consumers with their crunchy texture and intense flavor. These chocolate-covered strawberries are designed to be enjoyed straight from the freezer and have become a viral phenomenon in several U.S. cities.

A unique flavor experience

Tru Fru Frozen Milk & White Chocolate Strawberries consist of freshly picked strawberries that are frozen to keep their flavor and nutrients. Each bite combines a layer of crunchy milk chocolate, followed by a creamy white chocolate coating that wraps the juicy fruit. The mix results in a perfect balance between sweetness and the strawberry's natural tartness, creating an irresistible sensation in every bite.

The product comes in a bag designed to keep freshness and texture, allowing people to enjoy it at any time, reveals AllRecipes. Each serving contains only 90 calories and is gluten-free, which makes it an indulgent option without too much guilt. In addition, the ingredients are clean and natural, a factor that especially attracts those who are looking for healthier alternatives within the frozen dessert section.

Customers who have already tried it point out that once they open the bag, it's hard to stop after the first bite. This detail has caused great excitement on social media and food forums, where people share experiences and tips to enjoy it better. Its price in the United States is around $13.61, a cost considered reasonable for a snack of this quality and originality.

Costco's craze on social media

Since its launch, Tru Fru Frozen Milk & White Chocolate Strawberries have gone viral quickly. Instagram and TikTok users have posted videos showing how they enjoy these frozen chocolate strawberries, further increasing demand.

Costco has managed to position this product as a versatile and fun option, ideal for any time of day. Its ready-to-serve presentation and the ease of keeping it in the freezer make it an attractive purchase for families and singles alike. This novelty not only reflects the creativity of the American chain, but also the trend among consumers to look for unique and practical flavor experiences.

Tru Fru Frozen Milk & White Chocolate Strawberries have made Costco's clientele excited about a different alternative to traditional dessert. The combination of fresh strawberries and two types of chocolate has had an immediate effect on those who try it, making it one of Costco's most talked-about launches of the year.