The massive offer Real Madrid has rejected for Éder Militão: 'It can't be...'

In the locker room, Éder Militão was part of the so-called "Brazilian clan," a group that has carried a lot of weight in recent years.

However, the loss of continuity and long absences due to injury have reduced his influence. He no longer has the same authority in the group or on the field, and that doesn't go unnoticed.

Xabi Alonso values his defensive ability, but he needs footballers available all year. The Basque coach is not willing to give minutes to anyone who is not one hundred percent fit.

Meanwhile, Militão doesn't accept a secondary role either, which creates more tension in his relationship with the coaching staff.

Real Madrid paid €50 million for Éder Militão, and half the time he has been injured. This reality frustrates Xabi Alonso, who must think something like "this can't be" every time the Brazilian spends more minutes in the infirmary than on the field.

What seemed like a signing for the future has become a permanent question mark.

Injuries have weighed down Éder Militão at key moments. Two torn cruciate ligaments in just two seasons have halted his progress and his influence in the locker room.

| Europa Press

Now, his name is being strongly mentioned in the offices at Bernabéu as a possible departure. An offer is coming from Saudi Arabia that is around €60 million guaranteed (about $65 million) plus €20 million (about $22 million) in add-ons.

Florentino Pérez studies the operation

Real Madrid do not want to repeat past mistakes and know they can't risk stability with a player prone to injury.

Florentino Pérez is already analyzing the pros and cons of a deal that could bring in between €60 million (about $65 million) and €80 million (about $87 million).

That said, it seems clear that the club will not accept less than €80 million (about $87 million). They consider this amount fair for a Brazilian international with experience on big stages.

| Europa Press

Saudi Arabia has financial muscle, but the negotiation still needs to mature to get closer to Madrid's demands.

In this regard, Militão's physical and mental wear and tear has ended up accelerating the rumors. The club understands that the center-back has not lived up to the initial investment, so this would be the ideal time to get financial return before he loses more value.

An increasingly likely farewell

The footballer's entourage is aware that the trust is no longer the same. Militão doesn't accept being a substitute, and with Dean Huijsen on the rise, the back line is starting to have a new hierarchy.

Alaba and Rüdiger are also pushing hard, while the Brazilian still has not regained his best form.

Ultimately, Éder Militão seems to have begun his farewell from Real Madrid. If Saudi Arabia gets close to the amount Florentino Pérez is asking for, the deal could be closed within weeks.

At Santiago Bernabéu, they already assume that the Brazilian's future is farther away than it seems.