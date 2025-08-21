Joan Laporta is facing harsh criticism from several sectors of Barcelona supporters, especially regarding player registrations and the, for now, frustrated return to the new Camp Nou. Although Joan Laporta has managed to make Barça champions again, he is receiving negative comments, to which the president wanted to respond with a massive contract renewal. In addition to struggling to register new signings, Joan Laporta is also having a hard time due to the situation of Marc Casadó, who could leave at the end of this transfer window.

Barça doesn't want to let Marc Casadó go, but the financial situation could force Joan Laporta to make a tough decision: they're offering €30 million for the Catalan midfielder. Barça and, above all, Laporta, count on Marc Casadó and Bernal, but he wanted to respond to the criticism by announcing the renewal of one of the team's best players. Marc Casadó has options to be sold, but Joan Laporta has secured the continuity of one of the best footballers in the world in his position: renewed until 2031, it's official.

| Instagram, @marccasado

Joan Laporta isn't going through his best period as Barça president, but he trusts he can turn things around by announcing the renewal of the best: neither Marc Casadó nor Marc Bernal. Joan Laporta is facing the final stretch of the transfer window and is doing so with great excitement: the return to Camp Nou could become a reality, as well as a top renewal. Neither Marc Casadó nor Bernal: Barça president, Joan Laporta, secures the continuity of one of the future Ballon d'Or winners awarded by France Football.

Joan Laporta breaks his silence, neither Marc Casadó nor Bernal, renews the best until 2031

Neither Casadó nor Bernal, Barça have already made it official, in "petit comité", the renewal of the best player from last season, who will extend his contract until June 2031, barring any surprises. Joan Laporta was criticized, especially during the last transfer window, but the president is earning his keep with renewals like the one he just closed: the best stays. Barça have started the Spanish League on the right foot, but now Joan Laporta's goal is to strengthen the squad, which will need to renew key players.

After the renewals of Jules Koundé, Pedri, Gavi, or Ronald Araújo, the next to go through the offices will be the Brazilian Raphinha, who has a contract until 2028, but will extend it. Raphinha already renewed his contract in May 2025, but now Barça, led by Laporta, want to extend this link until 2031, with a minor improvement to the contract in question.

Raphinha renews once again: "Culer until 2031 thanks to Joan Laporta..."

The figures of Raphinha's new contract will be almost the same, but Barça wanted to extend the link with the Brazilian, whose performance has been very good at the start of the league. Raphinha arrived at Barça in 2022 with the highest ambition to become the team's reference left winger and, three years later, he aspires to win the Ballon d'Or.

Joan Laporta confirms it: he's renewed until 2031, neither Marc Casadó nor Bernal are as important as the starting left winger of FC Barcelona. Barça plan to make this renewal official in the coming weeks: Joan Laporta breaks his silence and does so by renewing the best Barça player until June 2031.