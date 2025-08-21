Álvaro Carreras has caused confusion in the locker room: unnecessary signing?

The locker room at Real Madrid has experienced its first serious clash of the season. The trigger was Fran García, who, during a training session, stood up to Xabi Alonso with a clear and forceful statement: "I'm going to give my all to become a starter."

That moment revealed a tension that had been simmering in silence for weeks following Álvaro Carreras's arrival at Bernabéu.

The competition for the left-back position has entered dangerous territory. Carreras has arrived as a high-profile signing, with an investment close to €50 million and the label of being undisputed.

Fran García, on the other hand, clings to his recent achievements, such as his standout role in the Club World Cup, to claim his place. What had been a sporting rivalry is now beginning to escalate into a squad problem.

The face-to-face between player and coach was brief, but it sent a message that everyone in the squad understood. Fran García doesn't want to be a substitute or resign himself to a secondary role.

His ambition is legitimate, although he risks creating a conflict that could disrupt harmony in the early stages of the season.

The memory of Vallejo, a warning

Fran García's case is reminiscent of careers cut short in the past. The insistence on not accepting a substitute role brings to mind the story of Jesús Vallejo, who, despite his talent, ended up fading into obscurity for not finding his place in the squad. The current situation could become déjà vu if it's not handled with a cool head.

For now, Fran García has support due to his performance. He started in the Club World Cup, even scoring in the quarterfinals, and earned recognition from the coaching staff.

Xabi Alonso values his attitude and commitment, but he knows that the pressure Carreras exerts can't be ignored. The €50 million signing isn't meant to watch matches from the bench.

The dilemma is clear: keep Fran García motivated without diminishing Carreras's prominence, whose arrival is the result of an institutional and sporting commitment.

If the tension continues, the Madrid-born left-back risks losing ground and heading toward a bitter outcome.

Álvaro Carreras arrives with the club's support

In this battle, Carreras starts with an advantage. His signing is backed by the board and he has Xabi Alonso's full trust to take on the role of undisputed starter.

The player knows that the investment made is a calling card that's hard to dispute and that he'll have important minutes from the start.

The problem is that this tacit hierarchy has ignited the spark of rivalry. Fran isn't willing to accept a supporting role and has already made that clear. The risk is that the personal standoff could escalate to the point of dividing the players.

Xabi Alonso's management will be key to preventing this first conflict from eroding team coexistence.

Ultimately, the left-back position at Real Madrid has become the most unexpected focal point of tension this summer.

Fran García demands prominence, Álvaro Carreras claims it by right, and the coach from Tolosa will have to find balance before the spark turns into a fire.