He was the chosen signing, but Hansi Flick is already sidelining him and Ronald Araújo proves him right.

Hansi Flick needs Barça to win everything again and, therefore, can't give away minutes to anyone, no matter how many proposals the club, led by Deco, makes. In fact, Hansi Flick has "gotten rid of" the latest major signing for Barça: he was the chosen signing, but the German coach sees it clearly and, consequently, completely sidelines him. The goal for Barça is to keep betting on homegrown talent, but this challenge could be at risk because of one of Hansi Flick's latest decisions.

With all this, Joan Laporta's Barça keeps trying to rebuild an empire in Europe, but things aren't going as culer fans had hoped. Now, the future of one of these talents could be at risk after the latest events at Can Barça, which have Uruguayan defender Ronald Araújo as the main character.

There's a very talented young star who remains in ostracism and who, according to "e-Notícies", has already attracted the interest of Europe's top clubs. He is a skillful player, with character and a silent leadership reminiscent of the classic and legendary Iñigo Martínez, now at Al-Nasrr. Barça worked to find a replacement for the Basque, but Flick doesn't agree with Deco's work: Ronald Araújo proves him right, there's no need to sign anyone for now.

Hansi Flick did bet on Ronald Araújo, but he gave and keeps turning his back on another of Barça's great La Masia gems. We're talking about a footballer who leads Belletti's Barça Atlètic and who, despite being involved with the first team, still hasn't been included in Flick's squad lists.

With no substitute matching his level, Iñigo Martínez already met who could have been his natural replacement at Can Barça. They coincided at Barça and even shared several training sessions with the first team. This is about Andrés Cuenca (18 years old, Adamuz), one of the most important defenders for the reserve team and Juvenil A, who won almost everything last season.

Ronald Araújo wins the battle and proves Hansi Flick right: "He wasn't ready..."

Ronald Araújo has started as a starter with Barça in La Liga, but culer fans expected Cuenca to be in Hansi Flick's plans, at least in the squad dynamic. Despite Deco's opinion, Hansi Flick believes Cuenca still isn't ready, which is why the central defender from Córdoba has traveled to Brazil (Brasil) with Belletti.

Barça are playing for the U-20 Intercontinental Cup and Flick isn't counting on Cuenca, at least for now, so the defender has packed his bags for the South American country.