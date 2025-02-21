U-turn With What Tamara Falcó Has Confessed About Íñigo Onieva: 'i Was'

After all the commotion caused around Íñigo Onieva, Tamara Falcó has taken an important step forward. The socialite didn't think twice when making a revealing confession that has meant a radical turn in this controversy: "I was there."

This Thursday, February 20, all alarms went off around the husband of the Marchioness of Griñón. And all because of the confusing and mysterious gesture he made on Valentine's Day.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Mediaset, Europa Press

As it has emerged, that day, Íñigo Onieva was seen and photographed at the NH Collection Eurobuilding hotel. Facilities where, it seems, he stayed for three hours, specifically, from 10:00 p.m. (22:00) to 1:00 a.m.

As expected, this news has caused a great stir around the businessman. So much so that many have already talked about a new and possible infidelity on the part of the businessman.

| Europa Press

However, everything points to a misunderstanding, and the one in charge of clarifying what really happened that day has been Tamara Falcó herself. Hours after this information came to light, the socialite was seen at the Pedro del Hierro fashion show during Madrid Fashion Week.

During her presence at this event, Íñigo Onieva's wife had no problem clearing up all the reporters' doubts. "I asked him, please, not to bring press to our Valentine's dinner because we were celebrating it with some friends," the Marchioness of Griñón began explaining.

Tamara Falcó Makes an Unexpected Confession About Íñigo Onieva's Latest Scandal: "I Was There"

After this confession, Tamara Falcó explained in great detail the reason why Íñigo Onieva was seen alone in a hotel on Valentine's Day. And as the Marchioness of Griñón has assured, "he spent 35 minutes dodging the reporters who were following him."

| Europa Press

This way, the socialite confirmed that, unable to dodge the reporters, her husband decided to enter the hotel. An establishment from which he soon hurried out to head to the restaurant where she was waiting for him.

Additionally, Tamara Falcó has assured that after dinner they both returned together to said lodging. However, she doesn't understand how no one saw her enter with Íñigo Onieva.

"Afterwards we both returned... But I don't understand why they didn't see me in the car, because I was there," the Marchioness of Griñón assured, thus denying the rumors of infidelity.