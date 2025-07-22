Franco Mastantuono, 17-year-old Argentine forward, has met with Xabi Alonso to decide his most immediate future at Real Madrid. Franco Mastantuono wants to prove himself with Madrid during preseason, but he has contacted Xabi Alonso to get his opinion, since there is a lot of competition in the attack. The transfer market is red-hot and Franco Mastantuono knows Real Madrid want to strengthen before preseason: he speaks with Xabi Alonso and asks for an opportunity.

Franco Mastantuono is only 17 years old and his future at Real Madrid was hanging in the air, but everything has changed in the last few hours. Xabi Alonso has been very clear with the Argentine, who came up through River Plate, who already knows he will start out as an important player at the white club: this will force an unexpected sale. Franco Mastantuono wants to be a protagonist, which is why he has spoken with Xabi Alonso and asked him for information about a star who will leave Real Madrid in this market.

| @franco.mastantuono

Real Madrid are wrapping up a great transfer market, but now it's time for the main departures to be finalized. Franco Mastantuono has been one of the big signings of the summer, just like Dean Huijsen or Álvaro Carreras, but his arrival will trigger a major high-profile sale at Real Madrid. This is confirmed by Franco Mastantuono's camp, who assure that Xabi Alonso doesn't count on a star: his sale is imminent, and the Argentine finally gets his way.

Official, Franco Mastantuono speaks with Xabi Alonso, asks for 1 star to leave Madrid

The future of Franco Mastantuono was uncertain in Madrid, but after talking with Xabi Alonso, everything is now very clear. Franco Mastantuono will start the season with Real Madrid and Xabi Alonso has promised him that he will be important, especially since Jude Bellingham will be out for about 3 months after surgery. With the English midfielder out, Xabi Alonso believes that Franco Mastantuono and Arda Güler will gain importance in the team, but the coach's idea is to start by betting on the Argentine.

Real Madrid's new signings force Xabi Alonso to make decisions, some of which are quite painful. However, Xabi Alonso must prioritize and he trusts a lot in Franco Mastantuono, who has beaten out a Real Madrid star who will pack his bags very soon. This star has already spoken with Xabi Alonso and has the green light to leave Real Madrid: Franco Mastantuono wants him to leave right away.

Franco Mastantuono has more influence at Real Madrid than at River Plate: "closes a sale..."

Franco Mastantuono has just arrived at Real Madrid, but he feels strong enough to "ask" for a sale. Franco Mastantuono had many offers, especially from big clubs like PSG, so Real Madrid will have to give him a say at certain points in the coming season. Now that the transfer market is open, Franco Mastantuono has requested the departure of Dani Ceballos, who is very close to completing his move to Betis of Seville.

Franco Mastantuono wants to be important in Xabi Alonso's plans and he has communicated this to both the club and the coach. Real Madrid will bet on Franco Mastantuono, while they will finalize the sale of Dani Ceballos, who already has an agreement with the Betis club for the next three official seasons. Mastantuono has beaten out a Ceballos who hopes his move to Betis will be completed very soon: he doesn't want to work with Xabi Alonso again, not even in preseason.