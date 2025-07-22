The collapse in education continues: more errors reported in the new assignments

Generalitat's Department of Education goes from disaster to disaster. When it's not the poor PISA reports, it's the poor basic competencies. When it's not that, it's the tremendous mess in the allocation of teaching positions for the upcoming school year.

Last Friday, the Department announced that the published list of positions contained errors and that the selection process would have to be repeated. This Monday, they published the lists again and, once again, there are errors. Social media have been filled with complaints from teachers pointing out these mistakes. It's July 22, and 57,000 still have doubts about which school they'll work at starting in September.

Europa Press

For the first error last Friday, Minister Esther Niubó pointed to a single person, whom she accused of manipulating and sabotaging the process unilaterally and deliberately. To "determine responsibilities," she said, she opened "an investigation." We'll see now what happens with this second error. If it will also be a single person or if it will be someone else in a department with about 30 senior officials and more than 300 secretariats, general directorates, offices, and others.

The fact is that many teachers once again showed their anger with the Department of Education in the face of this new chaos. Some affected individuals point out that there could be thousands of mistakes in the new lists. Among the most significant complaints are those of Laia Estrada, CUP deputy, who has not only raised her voice but has also gone a step further and demanded that heads roll. "If, as it seems, there are still general errors, the entire leadership of Education or directly Minister Niubó will have to resign," the CUP member stated on her social media.

The new chaos caused by the Department of Education has not only been the accumulation of errors in this second list. Many users state that, at first, the portal where the list was to be consulted was not operational for access. Once this problem was solved, those interested had to wait in a virtual queue and wait longer to finally consult lists full of errors.