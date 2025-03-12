Nerves in the Vatican: The Date Marked in Red on Pope Francis's Calendar

The faithful arriving at the Vatican these days have received encouraging news about Pope Francis's condition. His recovery has progressed positively, bringing relief to those closely following his progress. Although he remains hospitalized, the latest updates indicate that his condition is gradually improving.

The pontiff has been admitted to the Gemelli Hospital since February 14, when bronchitis developed into bilateral pneumonia. During his hospitalization, he has faced difficult moments that required intensive medical attention. However, in recent hours, the reports have been much more optimistic.

| Europa Press

Pope Francis Is Recovering from His Health Issues

The doctors attending to the Pontiff have confirmed that Pope Francis has replied well to treatment. For weeks, respiratory complications raised concern, but his good progress has made the prognosis more positive. In fact, he has managed to rest better in recent days, which has been interpreted as a favorable sign.

From the Vatican, they have reported that he has spent peaceful nights and has resumed some activities moderately. Although he hasn't been able to resume his usual schedule, he has followed the spiritual exercises of the Roman Curia via videoconference. He has also received reports on various ecclesiastical matters, staying informed despite his condition.

The "imminent" danger, therefore, seems to have passed, although Pope Francis's clinical condition remains delicate. However, the Catholic Church has many activities ahead related to the Jubilee Year. The faithful are eager to know when they will see the Pope in public again.

| Instagram, @franciscus

The Key Date They Are Considering at the Vatican

Many faithful, reports Infobae, are aware that this March 13 marks 12 years since Jorge Mario Bergoglio was elected Pope. For the Catholic Church, this date is significant, as it marked the beginning of a papacy that has driven important changes. The coincidence with his recovery process has heightened expectations about a possible reappearance.

Some believe he might send a special message or even make a brief public appearance. The possibility of him appearing at the window of his hospital room to greet the faithful is not ruled out. However, doctors have insisted that his health still requires rest.

Others, more cautious, are hopeful that Pope Francis will reappear at the Jubilee events. This 2025 is a very special year, and many are confident of seeing the Pontiff fully recovered.