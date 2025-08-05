Pedri distances himself from Aston Villa after his talk with Flick: 'He deserves to play more, he's very good'

Pedri has become one of Barça's main leaders not only because of his footballing quality, but also because of his influence in the locker room. His consistent performance, match after match, places him among the best midfielders in the world and keeps him as a Ballon d'Or candidate. Every action he takes on the field shows some of his best virtues: composure, vision, and leadership.

Pedri's influence goes beyond the field, since his opinion is highly respected by teammates and coaching staff. Flick, aware of his importance, knows that keeping him motivated and well supported is key to collective success. In this context, Pedri has become directly involved in squad management.

| Europa Press

Flick listens to Pedri: Ferran Torres is under the spotlight

In recent weeks, Pedri has had conversations with Flick about Ferran Torres's situation, one of his closest friends in the locker room. Both players spend a lot of time together and Pedri knows firsthand how hard Ferran works compared to the minutes he gets. That concern has led him to ask the German coach for a change in his role within the team.

Currently, the Barça attack features such prominent names as Lewandowski, Raphinha, Lamine, Rashford, and Roony, which puts Ferran Torres in the background. Nevertheless, Barça's number 7 has proven to be a reliable player every time he has played. Pedri believes his friend deserves more prominence and has conveyed this directly to Flick.

| @FCBarcelona

Aston Villa insist, but Pedri doesn't want Ferran Torres to leave

Ferran Torres's situation hasn't gone unnoticed outside Spain and Aston Villa have tried to take advantage of it. The English club are willing to make a significant offer, which could be around 50 million, to take Barça's number 7 to England. However, neither Ferran wants to leave Camp Nou, nor will Pedri, as a key figure in the locker room, allow his departure.

Pedri knows that if Ferran Torres gets quality minutes and confidence, he can make a difference. For this reason, he has argued to Hansi Flick that "Ferran deserves to play more, he's very good" and he has no doubt that he can be a very important footballer this season. His intervention has been a gesture of leadership that could change the coach's perspective on managing the attack.