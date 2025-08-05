The standoff between Barça and Ter Stegen is still ongoing, and it seems that we still haven't seen the last chapter of this saga. Barça needs to justify his 4-month absence in order to register new signings, while Ter Stegen keeps fighting to prove that he could play in less than 3 months. Laporta was right and already warned about Ter Stegen: the German goalkeeper's intention is to block the culer club, which has "betrayed" him by signing Joan García in this very transfer window.

Joan Laporta recently explained during the Asian tour that the registration issue "is progressing properly." However, within Barça, it is known that, in order to take the fast track, the collaboration of a Ter Stegen who isn't making things easy is required. Ter Stegen knows that he is living his last days as a Barça player, but his intention is to fight until the end and make things difficult for the club led by Laporta.

| Europa Press

Ter Stegen hasn't traveled on the Asian tour, since he decided to undergo surgery for his back problems, and interestingly, he has announced that he will be out for 3 months. Clearly, Barça won't be able to use his salary for registration, something that has caused great anger in Joan Laporta and the subsequent very unexpected reaction from Barça. The club intends to justify that he will be out for 4 months to LaLiga's doctors, but now, the German goalkeeper has refused to sign that medical report.

Laporta was right, his warning about Ter Stegen comes true: "What's happening is..."

"It doesn't depend on Ter Stegen's absence, what's happening is that Ter Stegen's absence is the most direct way to register the signings." With these words, Joan Laporta referred to the situation of the new signings, who still haven't been registered with the national league championship about to begin. Barça hoped to get Ter Stegen's "OK," but the German goalkeeper, who doesn't want to leave either, isn't willing to provide his data so LaLiga can review them immediately.

Barça could only use Ter Stegen's salary for registration if the German goalkeeper's absence lasted 4 months, but everything seems to indicate that this will no longer be the case. Ter Stegen has provoked Barça and now, the culer club is determined: they want to act immediately to harm the German, who keeps tightening the rope given his current situation. It should be remembered that Barça, with Joan García still unregistered, doesn't have a Ter Stegen who, for now, doesn't want to leave the club of which he is captain.