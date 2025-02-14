180º Turn for Rafa Nadal and His Wife, Xisca Perelló: Something Important Has Happened

The lives of Rafa Nadal and his wife, Xisca Perelló, have just experienced a U-turn. All due to the latest and important personal decision made by this well-known Spanish tennis player.

It was during last October when Nadal officially announced his retirement after 20 years on the tennis courts. News that undoubtedly marked a turning point in the sports scene of our country.

| Europa Press

Since then, Rafa Nadal has been very focused on his other businesses, among which is his major business project: his tennis academy.

The Rafa Nadal Academy opened its doors in 2016 and, since then, has become a true benchmark in this discipline. This was confirmed a few weeks ago by Maribel Nadal, Xisca Perelló's sister-in-law and current deputy general director:

“It has grown a lot since we opened in 2016. I remember that when we started the project in the office, there were four of us, and now there are more than 500.”

| Europa Press

However, although it has currently become a great "tennis center" and "venue for tournaments and educational programs," Rafa Nadal has made an important decision.

As reported by the magazine Pronto in one of its publications, the tennis player has decided to sell 44.9% of his academy. This is why now his and Xisca Perelló's assets have changed considerably.

Rafa Nadal and Xisca Perelló Make a U-turn to Their Assets

Rafa Nadal has taken a key step in his business facet by selling 44.9% of his Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar to the GPF group. Thanks to this operation, the economic assets of the tennis player and Xisca Perelló have increased considerably.

As it has emerged, the athlete has obtained 94 million euros as part of the financial restructuring of his tennis academy located in Manacor.

| Rafa Nadal Academy

According to the latest annual accounts filed with the Commercial Registry, the academy's revenues experienced a 39.9% drop in 2023. This is why Rafa Nadal only reached 21.95 million euros, compared to the more than 36 million he obtained in 2022.

This significant decrease in revenue has been one of the main factors that have driven Xisca Perelló's husband to make this important and definitive business decision.

To carry out the operation, a capital reduction of 10.9 million euros was authorized, joined by the transfer of a building from the academy, whose value exceeds 63 million.

Additionally, several debts totaling 36.1 million euros were transferred, and a reserve reduction of 16 million euros was carried out.