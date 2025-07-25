Frenkie de Jong arrived at FC Barcelona in the summer of 2019 with the label of an emerging star in European soccer. The Catalan club paid €86 million to Ajax for his services, trusting he would be the heir to Xavi or Iniesta. However, five seasons later, he still hasn't regularly shown his best version.

For years, part of the Barça fanbase demanded his departure due to what they considered a lack of commitment and an apathetic attitude. His play didn't fully convince, and his high salary didn't help improve his image among supporters. Now, with Hansi Flick's arrival on the bench, everything has changed for Frenkie de Jong.

| Europa Press

Since the German coach took charge of the team, Frenkie de Jong's performance has taken a radical turn. He has been key in organizing play alongside Pedri, but he has also been very effective in fulfilling his defensive duties. His involvement and leadership have been unquestionable, buthis continuity is more uncertain than ever: he still hasn't renewed.

What is happening with Frenkie de Jong's renewal?

Despite being at his best, Frenkie de Jong still hasn't signed. Deco has spent more than two years trying to extend his contract, which ends in 2026, but so far he hasn't succeeded. Barça's board don't want the current transfer window to end without resolving his future, since otherwise he could leave for free next year.

To everyone's surprise, the situation has taken a U-turn in recent days. According to the Catalan club, the agreement with Frenkie de Jong is now complete and he will renew soon. Only one detail remains before signing: the player's separation from his current agent, Ali Dursun.

Frenkie de Jong will remain at Barça 100%

Deco, after months of effort and patience, now knows he just has to wait for that contractual break to be formalized. Once that process is solved, Frenkie de Jong will sign a new contract with Barça. His continuity, now closer than ever, ensures stability for Barça's midfield in the coming years.

This closes one of the biggest soap operas the Catalan club has experienced in recent times. Frenkie de Jong landed at Camp Nou to make history, but so far he hasn't achieved it. Now, with his renewal already sealed, we'll see if "21" can let all his talent shine.