Luis Enrique's PSG target Madrid's big outcast: he's valued at $60M

Luis Enrique's goal is to keep PSG at the top of the soccer elite after winning the Champions League. To achieve this, the Spanish coach is aware that he needs to keep the squad's competitive level. Currently, the Parisian team has world-class players like the Frenchman Doué or the Portuguese Vitinha, but there's always room for more talent.

In this regard, Luis Enrique has set his sights on Real Madrid, where there's a footballer who isn't in Xabi Alonso's plans. The white club has already spent more than €180 million (180 million euros) on signings this summer and it's most likely that there will be a significant sale. Much has been said about the possible departure of Vinícius or Rodrygo, but Luis Enrique has another name in mind.

Luis Enrique pushes for Eduardo Camavinga

Luis Enrique wants to have Eduardo Camavinga at PSG. The French midfielder, valued at €60 million (60 million euros), still hasn't been able to make his debut under Xabi Alonso due to injuries. In his absence, Arda Güler has taken his position and performed at a high level, which has raised doubts within Madrid's staff about the role Camavinga will have this year.

However, while there are doubts at Real Madrid, Luis Enrique is very clear: he wants Eduardo Camavinga. He knows that, thanks to his more defensive profile, he could have a prominent role in the Parisian team's midfield. In addition, Camavinga's versatility is also a highly valued factor for PSG's coach.

His best position is as a defensive pivot, although he can also play as an interior midfielder, and even as a full-back. He's not the typical midfielder without range; on the contrary, thanks to his great physical display, he covers many areas of the field. Eduardo Camavinga is a player Luis Enrique longs for, and Real Madrid has already replied to the interest.

Real Madrid responds to PSG's interest in Eduardo Camavinga

Eduardo Camavinga is liked by PSG and still hasn't debuted with Xabi Alonso. Initially, reports coming from the capital were that the French midfielder was going to be the big omission this summer. However, in the last few hours we've learned that Real Madrid's "6" won't be leaving Bernabéu.

Eduardo Camavinga wants to stay and Florentino Pérez trusts his potential a lot, so the matter is settled. Luis Enrique will have to keep scouring the transfer market to strengthen PSG's midfield.