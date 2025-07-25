Confirmed, he will make a great effort to play for Madrid: Raúl Asencio, sentenced

Real Madrid keep scanning the transfer market in search of players who can raise the overall level of the squad. This summer, talents like Dean Huijsen, Álvaro Carreras, and Franco Mastantuono have already arrived, but in the Bernabéu offices, they want more.

Xabi Alonso and Florentino Pérez are completely aligned on one idea: take advantage of every opportunity the transfer window offers. The latest one that's come up is so tempting that the club is already preparing to make a move.

Defense remains a priority: Raúl Asencio is not enough

Even though three of this summer's four signings are defenders, Real Madrid still have unfinished business in that area. With David Alaba and Éder Militao more out than in due to their physical problems, and Antonio Rüdiger entering the final stretch of his career, Xabi Alonso needs immediate solutions.

In this context, Raúl Asencio has stepped up when needed. The academy graduate has performed well in his appearances, but he doesn't have a high enough level to be an undisputed starter in a Real Madrid that aim to win everything. That's precisely why Florentino Pérez has accelerated the search for a new center-back with guarantees.

William Saliba wants to be courted, Raúl Asencio trembles

Given this situation, Xabi Alonso and Florentino Pérez have set their sights on William Saliba. The French center-back from Arsenal is highly regarded at the Bernabéu. His physique, ball-playing ability, and anticipation skills fit perfectly with the profile Xabi Alonso is looking for to put Raúl Asencio on the bench.

As of today, there's no doubt: William Saliba is much better than Raúl Asencio. His experience in the Premier League and with the French national team put him several steps above, and Real Madrid believe he would be an ideal reinforcement.

William Saliba wants to wear white

The club's initial plan was to wait until 2027, the year William Saliba's contract with Arsenal ends. However, events could move faster. In the last few hours, it has become known that Saliba himself would be willing to make a financial effort to facilitate his arrival at Real Madrid.

It's not clear whether the deal will be closed this summer or if they'll have to wait until the next one. Even so, what seems clear is that William Saliba will end up wearing white sooner or later. In that scenario, Raúl Asencio would lose his place and the Frenchman would become his direct executioner in the starting eleven.

Florentino and Xabi are clear: if there's an option, William Saliba must be the next signing. Alongside Huijsen, he would form a truly solid partnership that would allow the team to fight for every possible title. Moreover, as we've reported, it seems that the Arsenal defender is willing to push to arrive at the Bernabéu as soon as possible.