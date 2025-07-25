Bombshell! Joao Félix accepts the offer and returns home: Hansi Flick was right

Joao Félix's career has been a roller coaster since his first steps in professional soccer. He trained at Benfica, where he dazzled with his technique and vision, which sparked great expectations across Europe. This talent earned him a multi-million transfer to Atlético de Madrid at just 19 years old.

At Atlético, he stirred passions after winning La Liga in 2020‑21, but he never managed to establish himself as the team's leader. He experienced ups and downs there, alternating between starting and spending periods on the bench. Finally, the pressure and expectations ended up cracking his relationship with Simeone, so Joao Félix decided to leave Metropolitano to try his luck with other teams.

| Europa Press

Joao Félix's time at Barça

The loan to Barça in 2023 was a highlight of his career. With Deco and Xavi driving the deal, Joao Félix arrived at Camp Nou on loan, sparking maximum excitement. However, although he showed flashes of his talent, he didn't manage to establish himself in the starting eleven and the club didn't exercise the purchase option.

This inconsistent performance led to, months later, when Hansi Flick arrived in Barcelona, blocking his return. According to reports at the time, even for free, Hansi Flick vetoed Joao Félix's return. It was a forceful decision that didn't go unnoticed.

Hansi Flick was right and now Joao Félix returns home

Despite the doubts, now the German coach's logic is confirmed. After a weak season at Chelsea and an unsuccessful stint at AC Milan, Joao has agreed to return to Benfica. The Portuguese club will pay 25 million for the transfer, proving that Hansi Flick was right.

Thus, a circle is closed: Benfica sold Joao Félix for more than 100 million euros and now brings him back for an insignificant price. It's a perfect move for the Eagles and an opportunity for the player to renew his motivation.

Will he recover his best form?

The question everyone is asking is whether Joao Félix will be able to recover his smile at Benfica. At 25 years old, he still has much to give and the home environment could be the ideal setting. The local coach will need to offer him trust and continuity so his talent can flourish.

It will be key to see if Joao manages to recover his technical level and his ability to unbalance the field. His goal is to shine in Lisbon and enjoy soccer again. However, until he does, Hansi Flick will still be right.