The comic strip from Diari de Tarragona mocking Laia Estrada's resignation

Catalan politics has had its graphic turning point this week in the form of a cartoon. Cartoonist Napi, from Diari de Tarragona, has published an illustration that has sparked laughter and applause. With just a few strokes, Napi has captured CUP's current situation.

The image, which pokes fun at the recent resignation of CUP deputy Laia Estrada, depicts King Felipe VI at the Parliament's podium turning over a photograph of Estrada herself. This is a clear satirical mirror play on the action carried out by the Tarragona deputy weeks ago.

| Europa Press

The scene hasn't gone unnoticed on social media. Catalan PP leader Alejandro Fernández, a frequent critic of CUP, didn't hesitate to share the cartoon on his X profile. "Absolute brilliance from Napi on the day of Laia Estrada's departure from CUP in Parliament," said the popular leader:

A farewell with political overtones

Laia Estrada announced her resignation this week through the social network X, citing "political disagreements." Although she didn't publicly detail her reasons, her departure is interpreted as a clear rejection of the pact-driven strategic shift CUP is undertaking. This approach, more inclined to reach agreements in Parliament with parties like PSC, has caused internal tensions and opened a rift between pragmatic sectors and the breakaway faction.

The now former deputy has been one of the most combative voices against the "regime of '78" and the "left-wing Spanish nationalism." In fact, she was the author of the phrase that Illa's PSC was the "most Spanish nationalist and right-wing in history". It was precisely in this context that she tore up a photograph of King Felipe VI.

Otherwise, this anecdote, as well as Estrada's resignation, is yet another example that this legislative term is one of pure readjustment. In CUP's case, the party has tried to break free from past constraints. Among other things, that included being a 'de facto' useless party or, at best, an enabler of pro-separatism governments.

The path of Catalonia's integrated anti-system movement has led them to the pragmatism of supporting PSC. It remains to be seen how citizens will react to this in the future. What is certain is that, with the end of the indepe majority, CUP now has its last shot.