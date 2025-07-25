Official, Marcus Rashford breaks his silence and threatens Nico Williams: 'There's no more...'

Nico Williams was very close to Barça and was Joan Laporta's priority, but in the end, the left winger who has arrived in Barcelona is Marcus Rashford. The 29-year-old English forward arrives on loan from Manchester United and is very clear that he has the power in his hands to show that he is a top player at the global level. Meanwhile, Barça are very satisfied with Marcus Rashford's performance: he has arrived very well prepared for training and looks set to be important in Flick's plans.

Nico Williams, meanwhile, is already training with Athletic Club and is receiving all kinds of messages from Barça players, who keep showing that they are angry. Nico Williams had committed to several of his national team teammates, but he left them hanging and now they are hungry for revenge. Marcus Rashford, aware of this, has broken his silence and has used the opportunity to send a clear and direct message to Nico Williams, whom he will face in LaLiga.

Marcus Rashford is already Barça's star signing in this transfer window, something the English forward has understood perfectly. Marcus Rashford has a chance for Barça to keep him permanently, but to do so, he will have to show that he still has soccer in his legs despite his current situation. It should be remembered that Marcus Rashford is not in Manchester United's plans, but he comes from completing a good loan spell at English side Aston Villa under Emery.

Official, Marcus Rashford breaks his silence and threatens Nico Williams: "There is no longer..."

Marcus Rashford, by status and by salary, has become Barça's big signing in this summer transfer window. Joan Laporta aims to close another big signing, but it will depend on "fair play", so it doesn't seem to be guaranteed. Nico Williams was ahead of Marcus Rashford on Barça's priority list, but the Athletic forward did not want to take the risk and, therefore, the Englishman has ended up arriving.

Marcus Rashford has already been presented and has used his first interviews to send a clear message to Nico Williams. The English forward has highlighted that he has noticed "a lot of hunger in the locker room even though the team is coming off a win" and has sent a threatening message to Williams. Rashford will wear the number 14, a number with great symbolic weight in the history of Barcelona, as it was worn by Thierry Henry, idol of the new forward for FC Barcelona.

"I feel like I'm at home," declared Marcus Rashford in one of the most talked-about moments of the welcome event. In addition, the Englishman also took the opportunity to send a clear message to Nico Williams. "With the squad we have, we can go win everything, we are serious contenders for all the titles," pointed out Marcus Rashford, who has made people forget about Nico Williams's snub.