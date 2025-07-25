Wish granted, Xabi Alonso asks and Florentino pays: '€100M to sign...'

The arrival of Xabi Alonso to Real Madrid's bench was met with enthusiasm, both by the fans and the board. However, he quickly realized that, despite the individual quality of the squad, there are significant weaknesses in the system. The Club World Cup was the stage where the Basque coach was able to analyze the team's real state in detail.

Beyond certain obvious shortcomings, such as the lack of an extra center-back to play with a back three or a pure center forward, Xabi Alonso identified a bigger problem. The midfield lacks a natural holding midfielder who sets the tempo and provides defensive stability. That's why his priority is clear: he needs an elite pivot and won't stop requesting one until Florentino Pérez takes action.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

Xabi Alonso's diagnosis after the Club World Cup

Throughout the international tournament, it became clear that Real Madrid struggle when they don't have a player who acts as the axis in the middle of the field. The balance between defense and attack breaks down too easily, and the high press leaves spaces that no one knows how to cover with authority. Alonso knows that without a top-class holding midfielder, his model can't fully develop.

Meanwhile, Florentino has recalled that the club has already made a considerable effort this summer with high-level signings. He doesn't want to make reckless moves in the market or improvise with emergency signings. However, he would be willing to open the wallet for a specific name who fits both the sporting and philosophical profile of the club.

Rodri is the chosen one for both

According to Cadena SER, that name is none other than Rodri Hernández, current holding midfielder for Manchester City and considered one of the best in his position. "He's Xabi Alonso's main target and the only one for whom Florentino wouldn't hesitate to make a major investment," sources close to Real Madrid point out.

The player is under contract with City until 2027, and his transfer could be around 100 million euros. It's a high figure but not unreasonable for Real Madrid if it's a strategic operation. Alonso's admiration for Rodri has been known since his time as a coach in Germany, and he sees him as the ideal anchor to build his midfield.