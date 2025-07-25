Joan Laporta wants him out, but he doesn't have any offers: major mess at FC Barcelona

After closing the signings of Joan García, Marcus Rashford, and Roony Bardghji, Barça is now focusing on outgoing transfers. Joan Laporta, aware of the urgency to balance the books and comply with financial Fair Play, is speeding up departures. The first is already official: Pablo Torre signs for Mallorca, but he won't be the only departure this summer.

Players like Pau Víctor, Iñaki Peña, Marc-André ter Stegen, and Andreas Christensen are also on the way out, although they'll only leave if a suitable offer arrives. The goal of freeing up the wage bill and generating income is clear. However, the complexity of the market makes quick deals difficult.

Priority to Andreas Christensen, but no offers

The name at the top of Joan Laporta's list is Andreas Christensen, as he's the player who could bring the greatest financial return to the club's coffers. Deco and Laporta agree that the Dane is expendable and his departure would free up salary and space. However, it's surprising that there still aren't any formal offers for a player valued at around 30 million.

The situation is complicated because Barça is asking for about that amount, but no club is willing to pay it. Although they propose loans or loans with a purchase option, none meet the club's financial expectations. The market is racing against time.

Joan Laporta's firm stance

Joan Laporta insists that if a sale doesn't bring in a high enough return, he'd rather keep him than accept a low price. The president is inflexible: he wants to free up the wage bill without selling cheaply. Andreas Christensen is willing to leave the club, but only for an offer that's both sportingly and financially suitable.

However, the center-back insists on staying in Barcelona, already rejecting offers from Saudi Arabia or Juventus, and his contract runs until 2026. Christensen's resistance adds another layer of difficulty to convincing him and closing the deal.

In addition to the Danish center-back, Laporta is pushing for Pau Víctor and Iñaki Peña to leave, and there is speculation about goalkeeper Ter Stegen if he needs to sign for Espanyol. The goal is to generate at least 40-50 million from departures. Economics and regulations are guiding the club's steps.