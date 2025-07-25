Breaking official news, Barça makes an unexpected decision regarding Ter Stegen: it's huge news

Ter Stegen knows that he is living his last days as a Barça player, but his intention is to fight until the end and make things difficult for the club led by Laporta. Ter Stegen will not travel on the tour of Asia, since he has decided to undergo surgery for his back problems, and interestingly, he has announced that he will be out for 3 months. As is evident, Barça will not be able to use his salary to register, something that has caused great anger in Joan Laporta and the subsequent very unexpected reaction from Barça.

Barça could only use Ter Stegen's salary to register if the German goalkeeper's absence lasted 4 months, but everything seems to indicate that this will no longer be the case. Ter Stegen has provoked Barça and, now, the culer club is determined: they want to act immediately to harm the German, who keeps tightening the rope given his current situation. It should be remembered that Barça, with Joan García still not registered, doesn't have a Ter Stegen who, for now, doesn't want to leave the club of which he is captain.

| Europa Press

Barça wants to provoke Ter Stegen's departure and, for that, they are willing to make an unexpected decision: it will not leave anyone indifferent. Joan Laporta is fed up and is willing to get rid of the German goalkeeper, who will stay in Barcelona while the rest of the blaugrana group travels to Japan and South Korea. Hansi Flick wants this saga to end as soon as possible, so Joan Laporta has made a drastic decision that will cause the anger of the century at Can Barça.

Official latest, Barça makes an unexpected decision with Ter Stegen: it's big news

Ter Stegen, captain of Barça's first team, has a contract with the culer club until 2028 and doesn't want to end it. Barça has informed him that he will not be a starter, but the German goalkeeper is willing to fight and compete for a spot between the posts. Ter Stegen has not picked up Barça's message or, rather, he has picked it up perfectly, but he is pretending not to hear: he doesn't want to leave and announces that he will be out for 3 months.

"What Ter Stegen has done is unprecedented. He has gone to harm Barça," club sources say, who recall that, if he is not out for 4 months, his salary can't be used to register. In other words: Ter Stegen has made sure that, because of him, Joan García and Marcus Rashford still can't be registered, something unprecedented and never before seen in Barcelona.

Ter Stegen keeps his standoff with Barça, but Joan Laporta makes a brutal decision: "You go or you go..."

At Barça, they are amazed, because it is always a doctor who determines the recovery time of a footballer after surgery. The anger at Barça is enormous and the culer club, led by Laporta, is considering making a drastic and unexpected decision.

According to "Mundo Deportivo", Barça intends to strip Ter Stegen of the first team captaincy, something that would leave him even further out of the dynamic. Ter Stegen will not travel to Japan and will also not be part of the first LaLiga Spanish drafts, as he will undergo surgery to solve his recurring back discomfort.