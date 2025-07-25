Neither Pedri nor Gavi, Pep Guardiola is clear about it: Manchester City offers €60M to Barça

Manchester City, after a very disappointing season for their supporters, is in a rebuilding phase. In addition to the various signings made during the winter transfer window, Pep Guardiola has added more new players. This summer, the signings of Reijnders, Cherki, Aït-Nouri, and Nypan have already been completed, but the Santpedor coach still wants more.

In this regard, City's board has focused their attention on Barça, where some of the best young talents in the world play. Over the past few seasons, Pep Guardiola has tried, for example, to sign Gavi or Pedri. The "6" and the "8" have gone through difficult times, but their love for the Catalan club is above everything else.

Therefore, seeing that neither Pedri nor Gavi are willing to leave Barça, Pep Guardiola's interest is currently focused on Fermín López. Flick counts on Fermín, but the culé board is determined to listen to offers for the Andalusian player. Manchester City is already preparing the money.

Fermín López deserves to play more

Fermín López has shown that he is a very valuable game-changer for Flick. Although he is not an undisputed starter, his ability to read the game and arrive from the second line make him a very important footballer. Whenever he has been given the opportunity, Fermín has stood out and shined remarkably.

Last season, Fermín López played nearly 2,000 min. (2,000 minutes) across 46 official matches in which he scored 7 goals and provided 9 assists. His high performance has sparked Pep Guardiola's interest, who sees in Fermín a very complete footballer. At Manchester City, he could establish himself as a starter.

Pep Guardiola presents his offer for Fermín López

Barça's midfield is one of the best-covered lines on the team, and the competition for a spot in the starting line-up is significant. This fact, along with Barça's need to make an important sale, are factors that work against Fermín López. In fact, it is said that if a suitable offer arrives, Fermín could leave.

Pep Guardiola knows this and has demanded that Manchester City's board make a strong bid for the Andalusian. Fermín López impresses with his energy, competitiveness, and great ability to arrive from the second line, contributing creativity and goals. With De Bruyne's departure, Guardiola sees Fermín as his ideal replacement, so City is willing to pay 60 million to secure his signing.