U-turn by Frederik and Mary of Denmark: They Finally Break the Silence

King Frederik of Denmark has closed a chapter of family tensions by including his brother, Prince Joachim, in the annual report of the Royal House. After years of friction, the relationship between them seems to have been restored, reflecting a reign focused on family unity. This gesture comes at a key moment, just after he completed his first year as king, a period marked by his focus on cohesion and transparency.

Frederik X's Reign, Marked by Unity

The annual report of activities of the Danish royal family has served to highlight the achievements of King Frederik and his family. Since his proclamation as monarch in 2024, he has given 26 official speeches, received 37 ambassadors, and greeted more than 8,000 citizens. The monarch has also maintained a close focus on the people, following the motto of his reign: "United, Committed, for the Kingdom of Denmark."

| en.e-noticies.cat, Europa Press

Despite past tensions, Frederik has emphasized the importance of family unity. The inclusion of his brother Joachim in this official report symbolizes the definitive reconciliation. Even though Joachim lives abroad, his presence in this document reflects a change in the relationship between the two brothers.

The Future of the Danish Monarchy and the Role of the Children

The Danish royal family has also looked to the future, highlighting their heir, Prince Christian. At 19 years old, Christian has graduated and worked in Africa before entering military service. This is a key year for the young prince, who is beginning to take his place in the royal family.

Meanwhile, the queen consort, Mary, has focused her efforts on issues such as loneliness, gender violence, and mental illnesses. She has also undertaken official trips, including one to the Brazilian jungle. In her first year as queen consort, Mary has shown her dedication to the monarchy, balancing her public life with her support for her husband, King Frederik.

| Instagram, @detdanskekongehus

Past Tensions and Royal Expenses

The report has also highlighted Frederik's relationship with his mother, Queen Margrethe, and his aunt, Princess Benedikte, key figures in his mother's reign. However, the most controversial aspect has been the revelation of the royal family's expenses. In 2024, the Royal House approved an extraordinary subsidy of 3.85 million euros due to the costs derived from the change of throne.

Additionally, the annual expenses for staff and other private expenses amounted to a significant figure. The report also included a list of institutional gifts received by Frederik and Mary, ranging from sculptures to beverages and paintings. This type of transparency, similar to other royal houses, seeks to maintain a bond with the citizens and ensure that public expenses are managed appropriately.