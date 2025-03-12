The True Health Status of King Charles III: His Son Harry Has Already Seen Him

Charles III had an unexpected moment during his visit to the Royal College of Nursing in London. At 76 years old, the monarch practiced cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on a mannequin, showing an energy that few expected. His health status has been a great mystery in recent months, but this appearance has given signs of a possible improvement.

The King of England Shows His Commitment to Public Health

Focused on the technique, the king performed chest compressions and asked: "How many?" before reaching 28 of the 30 needed. Cadet Mia Alami, who supervised his performance, instructed him to keep his arms straight and apply the correct pressure. At the end, the monarch joked with the attendees: "At least I haven't broken it," which provoked laughter and applause from the attendees.

The images of the event quickly went viral, and among those who have already seen Charles III's improvement is his youngest son, Harry. Despite the tense relationship they maintain, the Duke of Sussex closely follows his father's progress. Prince Harry is alert to his father's condition, especially after the monarch's recent requests to see his grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet.

A Crucial Training That Comes From Afar

The monarch is no stranger to first aid. Since his youth in the army, he has received training in this area. In recent years, he has reinforced his knowledge, especially in Scotland, where he learned to act in emergencies, such as helping injured hikers.

His visit to the Royal College of Nursing had two objectives, the first of which was to update his CPR knowledge. Second, to motivate others to train in life-saving techniques. During the event, he also witnessed demonstrations on how to act in case of choking and infection prevention.

While observing the first, he commented that choking episodes increase with age and suggested that it happens to him frequently. "Especially when drinks go down the wrong way," he joked. The relaxed tone and energy with which Charles III participated in the day contrast with the reports about his health status in recent months.

Recognition to Future Nurses

The event commemorated the designation of the 1,000th cadet in the King's Nursing Cadet program. It is an initiative created in 2019 and inspired by Charles III to train young people in medical skills. The king presented a framed certificate to Harrison Rigby, a 16-year-old who achieved this recognition.

In a light-hearted tone, he said he was "delighted" to give him the award and joked about his twin brother Jefferson, who came in 999th place. "He drew the short straw," he said with a laugh. Before leaving, he addressed the cadets with an inspiring message: "I'm really proud of you," he stated.

His speech reflected the importance of nursing and the recognition that the Royal House wants to give to this profession. The monarch's support is crucial at a time when nursing in the United Kingdom faces challenges in attracting new professionals.

Prince Harry Closely Follows His Father's Progress

Prince Harry, although distanced from the Royal Family, has been closely following Charles III's appearances. His reaction to this new image of his father is still a mystery. The monarch has expressed on several occasions his desire to see his grandchildren and perhaps rebuild his relationship with Harry.

However, for now, the Duke of Sussex has not spoken or made any moves in this regard. Meghan Markle's expressed reluctance to approach the Royal Family seems to have a significant weight in Harry's decision. It will be necessary to wait to see if there is a rapprochement between father and son.