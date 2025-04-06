This Is What They Shout at Princess Leonor When She Disembarks from Elcano with the Military

Leonor de Borbón arrived in Valparaíso, Chile, in the early hours from Thursday to Friday, a stop that will last until next Tuesday, April 8. The princess is fulfilling a busy schedule these days that includes greeting from the ship Juan Sebastián de Elcano. Throughout this journey that began in January in Cádiz, the heiress has been received with cheers of "Beautiful!", "Long live Spain!" and "Long live the princess!".

A great reception from those who have had the honor of seeing her aboard the vessel on which Leonor de Borbón will be for five months. This stop will be the first after the complaint filed by the Royal House following the dissemination of images of Leonor in a shopping center in Chile.

But also the first time Leonor appears after the recent publication of her photos in a bikini. These photographs show the daughter of King Felipe and Queen Letizia during a day of rest she enjoyed with some of her Elcano companions.

Leonor Is Aware of What It Means When She Hears What People Say When Elcano Reaches Port

The truth is that the expectation in each and every one of the appearances of the granddaughter of the emeritus king is increasing. So much so that thousands of people lined up in Las Palmas to be near Leonor during the open day of the Elcano ship. People of all ages and entire families waited to try to see, unsuccessfully, the heiress.

It is common for many people to feel interest and great excitement when seeing in person the daughter of King Felipe VI. Leonor is a very beloved young woman, and this is evident in each of her public appearances. Now, the shouts heard when she arrives at port confirm that she has the approval of those who come to meet her.

Princess Leonor Is Acclaimed by People When Elcano Docks

Now, when this stopover in Valparaíso ends, Leonor and the rest of her companions will head north to El Callao, Peru. They will dock there from April 18 to 22, coinciding with Holy Week.

It will be the first Easter that Leonor spends away from Madrid and her family. The heiress will also not be by her sister Sofía's side when she reaches adulthood on April 29. By then, Leonor will be in the Pacific on her way to Panama, where she will arrive on May 3.

Throughout these months at sea, Leonor is intensifying her maritime, naval, and military training. But also her academic training, as, like her companions, she receives between five and eight hours of classes a day. An education in which both humanistic and social training is also essential, which will serve Leonor in the future to be the queen of Spain.