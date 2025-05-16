Terelu Campos sinks Leticia Requejo with an exclusive no one had imagined

Leticia Requejo was left speechless this Thursday when she read live the message she had received from Terelu Campos on her mobile phone. María Teresa Campos's daughter sent a devastating text to the TardeAR collaborator, who had no qualms about sharing it with the audience. "I would appreciate it if you didn't call her again," the journalist began reading.

Next, Requejo, who did not hide her surprise, reacted with a "Perfect. I respect it," to the wish expressed by Alejandra Rubio's mother.

Telecinco's program began its broadcast last Tuesday with exclusive audios in which Alejandra Rubio reacted to an exclusive from her aunt Carmen Borrego. A year ago, Terelu Campos's daughter sent a message to a trusted person criticizing her aunt's attitude, whom she described with not very flattering terms.

Leticia Requejo reads live the controversial message sent to her by Terelu

After this, from the TardeAR program, they tried to contact the protagonists of the news. While Alejandra Rubio was notified by the management, Leticia Requejo tried to talk to Terelu Campos with the intention of clarifying what happened. Meanwhile, Carmen Borrego preferred to remain silent.

| Mediaset

Terelu's response was not long in coming, and she decided to do it through a message. "I find it hypocritical that you want to buddy up with me now," the panelist stated. She added: "What a shame you didn't put it before because I wouldn't have gone to the program even dead."

Words that reveal the monumental anger of the eldest of the Campos sisters, who, ironically, wished Ana Rosa Quintana's show a large audience. For María Teresa Campos's daughter, what happened is a "betrayal." The Andalusian attended TardeAR a week ago to clarify all the controversies about her family and also face the premiere of La Familia de la Tele.

Terelu Campos was outraged by the information revealed about her daughter on TardeAR

Then it was Leticia Requejo who spoke. "I understand that for Terelu the situation is not pleasant and that for her, her Achilles' heel is her daughter," the communicator hinted.

A few hours later, Alejandra Rubio broke her silence to explain the reason for the controversial audios. Carlo Costanzia's girlfriend clarified that her aunt had told her that "there was no problem."

Even so, she herself acknowledged that she speaks very badly when she is angry and tried to downplay the matter. "It's not that big of a deal, it could have been worse knowing myself when I'm angry," Terelu Campos's daughter said.

| Mediaset

Carmen Borrego's niece, unlike her mother, remained calm in the face of the controversy and firmly stated that there is no problem within her family. "If she took it badly, I'm sorry, and that's it," she admitted as an apology.