Summit at Real Madrid: Xabi Alonso punishes the best player in training sessions

The transfer market is entering its final stretch and at Real Madrid they know that Dani Ceballos's case can't be prolonged any further.

The Sevillian has gone from being a valuable piece in the rotation to becoming an internal problem for Xabi Alonso. With only two weeks left before the window closes, everything indicates that there will be a summit to define his immediate future.

The midfielder feels sidelined after the arrival of the Basque coach and doesn't hide his discomfort.

During the Club World Cup, he barely played any minutes, which confirmed his fears: His role in the team has been reduced to the bare minimum. Since then, his idea has been clear, he wants to leave Bernabéu to regain prominence.

Xabi Alonso, true to his philosophy of discipline and demand, has punished Ceballos by not giving him continuity. It's not a matter of quality, but of attitude, conviction, and commitment to the project.

The coach understands that the player is more focused on seeking a way out than on fighting for a spot, and that puts him at the bottom of the midfield rotation.

Betis's dream, more alive than ever

Ceballos has never hidden that his desire is to return to Real Betis. In numerous interviews and statements, he has repeated it, and he even publicly asked that "hopefully the doors will always be open" at the verdiblanco club. The problem is that the operation is more complicated than it seems.

Betis aren't in a position to take on a transfer of the size that Real Madrid are asking for. Florentino Pérez doesn't want to give away a player with a valid contract and a good reputation in Europe.

Despite this, the footballer insists that his future should go through Benito Villamarín, although right now the pieces don't fit for the transfer to happen.

The reality is that, with all the midfielders available, Ceballos isn't a priority for Alonso.

Camavinga, Tchouaméni, Valverde, Bellingham, Kroos, and Modric form a solid block in which there doesn't seem to be room for the Andalusian. His role has changed and he knows it.

Countdown to decide

At Valdebebas, it's already assumed that in the next two weeks there will be a definitive meeting. The summit will serve to clarify whether Ceballos stays, accepting a secondary role, or if the club seeks a last-minute exit. The situation can't be prolonged beyond the close of the market.

For the player, every day counts. If he doesn't manage to leave, he'll have to live with Xabi Alonso's cross and with the possibility of spending the season in the shadows.

For Real Madrid, the dilemma is clear: Sell now or wait until his contract nears its end, with the risk that the player loses his value. Whatever the decision, Dani Ceballos's future will be solved very soon.