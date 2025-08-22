Fede Valverde acts as captain with Xabi: 'You have to give him minutes or if not...'

Fede Valverde is one of Real Madrid's captains and, therefore, an authoritative voice within the locker room. The Uruguayan not only brings intensity on the field, but he also makes his leadership felt during delicate moments.

That's why he may have dropped a message to Xabi Alonso that goes something like: "If you don't give him minutes, he'll end up leaving." This warning reflects his growing discomfort.

The midfielder is aware that his place in the rotation is in question with the arrival of the new coach.

Valverde has always been known for his commitment, but he wouldn't tolerate being relegated to a secondary role in the team's dynamics.

That's why his words echo in Valdebebas as a warning for the future. Even more so, in a locker room that needs calm at the start of the season.

The Lunin case as a trigger

This warning comes in the context of another player who also doubts his continuity: Andriy Lunin. The Ukrainian goalkeeper has spent several seasons in Courtois's shadow, without managing to establish himself as a starter in important matches.

Initially, Alonso plans to give him minutes with a rotation system, but Lunin believes that, in the end, the Belgian will take almost all the games.

| Europa Press

Valverde, aware of the situation, may have personally asked him to stay at Madrid. The Uruguayan understands that having a reliable goalkeeper is vital for the team and sees Lunin as someone ready to step up.

However, the goalkeeper is seriously considering the idea of leaving, with offers on the table that would tempt him with a much more prominent role.

Mourinho puts pressure from Türkiye

Among the strongest alternatives is Fenerbahce, led by José Mourinho. The Portuguese coach has requested a top-level goalkeeper to face the Champions League qualifying round and sees Lunin as the ideal piece.

The proposal would involve a loan with a purchase option, which would allow the goalkeeper to make the leap to the starting role he so desires.

| Europa Press

The Ukrainian also views the move favorably, as long as the Turkish club manages to secure their spot in the top continental competition.

It would be an opportunity to shine far from Courtois's shadow, something that has eluded him year after year in Madrid.

A summer with important decisions

Valverde's warning and Lunin's doubts mark Xabi Alonso's first major challenge as the white coach. The coach must balance hierarchies and minutes in a locker room with egos, demands, and personal urgencies.

Meanwhile, the board knows that the transfer window closes in just two weeks. Andriy Lunin's future could be solved soon.

However, what worries Chamartín most is that Valverde's warning could be the prelude to a bigger problem if it's not handled with a firm hand.