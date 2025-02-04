Logo e-notícies EN
A person with short dark hair is on a television show, wearing a green jersey, and next to them is an exclamation mark graphic in a speech bubble.
PEOPLE

Tension over what happened with Sonsoles Ónega in 'Y ahora Sonsoles': 'She doesn't stop...'

Sonsoles Ónega has experienced a moment of tension on 'Y ahora Sonsoles' due to an issue with one of her collaborators

by

Cristo Fernández

Sonsoles Ónega has started her show Y ahora Sonsoles talking about the current cinematic news that is causing the most stir now. Sonsoles Ónega had exclusive information about the issue happening at the Oscars. However, what caught the most attention was Sonsoles Ónega's problem live after hearing a phone and confessing that: "It won't stop ringing."

Sonsoles Ónega has given the latest update on Karla Sofía Gascón. The Spanish actress, nominated for an Oscar for her role in Emilia Pérez, has been in the eye of the storm. In recent days, some compromising tweets have come to light.

A person with closed eyes appears in a news broadcast with on-screen text mentioning their Oscar nomination and removal from a movie promotion.
In the program, they talk about Karla Sofía Gascón. | Antena 3

These are messages in which Gascón has spoken poorly about various minorities, the comments, of a racist nature, have caused enormous controversy. The reaction was swift, the actress has been removed from the promotion of the film. Her image has been erased from events and interviews, and it has undoubtedly been a blow to her career.

Sonsoles Ónega talks about the Oscar issue in Y ahora Sonsoles

Amid the wave of criticism, the actress has broken her silence. In a statement, she confessed to having gone through a "roller coaster of emotions." She acknowledged her discomfort and tried to justify herself, however, the damage was already done.

To analyze the situation, Sonsoles Ónega had several collaborators. The intention was to debate the actress's cancellation. But before the debate began, a moment of tension was experienced live.

Two hosts on a television show discuss the news that Karla Sofía Gascón has been erased and canceled from the promotion of her movie
Sonsoles Ónega experiences a problem live | Antena 3

Victoria Laseca, a journalist and collaborator of the show, intervened. She had spoken with Karla before the show. She was about to reveal what the actress had told her but something interrupted the moment, something that annoyed Sonsoles Ónega.

Sonsoles Ónega experiences a moment of tension in Y ahora Sonsoles

Sonsoles Ónega had to abruptly stop the show. The reason: Victoria Laseca's phone wouldn't stop ringing, the noise was annoying and distracting the conversation. The host didn't hesitate to make a request live: "Turn off the phone because it won't stop ringing and making noise," she said.

Victoria Laseca was left speechless and looked around, surprised. "What's happening here? That's it," she replied, trying to get by. It was an awkward moment and the set fell into a brief silence.

Two hosts on a television show discuss the news that Karla Sofía Gascón has been removed from the promotion of her movie, with a large poster in the background showing her face.
Sonsoles Ónega halts the program abruptly | Antena 3

Sonsoles Ónega, trying to ease the tension, settled the matter. "Thank you very much," she added, in a calmer tone. Then, she resumed the conversation about the Oscar issue.

The show went on, but the moment was etched in the viewers' memory. The tension was evident. The episode made it clear that, live, anything can happen.

