Tension over what happened with Sonsoles Ónega in 'Y ahora Sonsoles': 'She doesn't stop...'

Sonsoles Ónega has started her show Y ahora Sonsoles talking about the current cinematic news that is causing the most stir now. Sonsoles Ónega had exclusive information about the issue happening at the Oscars. However, what caught the most attention was Sonsoles Ónega's problem live after hearing a phone and confessing that: "It won't stop ringing."

Sonsoles Ónega has given the latest update on Karla Sofía Gascón. The Spanish actress, nominated for an Oscar for her role in Emilia Pérez, has been in the eye of the storm. In recent days, some compromising tweets have come to light.

| Antena 3

These are messages in which Gascón has spoken poorly about various minorities, the comments, of a racist nature, have caused enormous controversy. The reaction was swift, the actress has been removed from the promotion of the film. Her image has been erased from events and interviews, and it has undoubtedly been a blow to her career.

Sonsoles Ónega talks about the Oscar issue in Y ahora Sonsoles

Amid the wave of criticism, the actress has broken her silence. In a statement, she confessed to having gone through a "roller coaster of emotions." She acknowledged her discomfort and tried to justify herself, however, the damage was already done.

To analyze the situation, Sonsoles Ónega had several collaborators. The intention was to debate the actress's cancellation. But before the debate began, a moment of tension was experienced live.

| Antena 3

Victoria Laseca, a journalist and collaborator of the show, intervened. She had spoken with Karla before the show. She was about to reveal what the actress had told her but something interrupted the moment, something that annoyed Sonsoles Ónega.

Sonsoles Ónega experiences a moment of tension in Y ahora Sonsoles

Sonsoles Ónega had to abruptly stop the show. The reason: Victoria Laseca's phone wouldn't stop ringing, the noise was annoying and distracting the conversation. The host didn't hesitate to make a request live: "Turn off the phone because it won't stop ringing and making noise," she said.

Victoria Laseca was left speechless and looked around, surprised. "What's happening here? That's it," she replied, trying to get by. It was an awkward moment and the set fell into a brief silence.

| Antena 3

Sonsoles Ónega, trying to ease the tension, settled the matter. "Thank you very much," she added, in a calmer tone. Then, she resumed the conversation about the Oscar issue.

The show went on, but the moment was etched in the viewers' memory. The tension was evident. The episode made it clear that, live, anything can happen.