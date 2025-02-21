Susanna Griso Forced to Set Things Straight With Gonzalo Miró on 'espejo Público'

Susanna Griso has been forced to pause the pace of Espejo Público to scold one of her collaborators. So much so that, as soon as she noticed Gonzalo Miró's latest controversial gesture, the host made things very clear to her colleague live on air.

This very morning, the workers of said morning show were debating one of the current topics when something happened that none of those present there expected.

| Atresmedia

As we have seen, Gonzalo Miró didn't think twice about sitting on the backrest of one of the Espejo Público sofas in search of greater comfort. A gesture that, as expected, did not go unnoticed by Susanna Griso.

The television host did not want to overlook her colleague's inappropriate decision. This is why, before changing the subject, she took the opportunity to scold him in front of all the viewers: "Sit properly".

| Atresmedia

However, far from creating a moment of tension between them, Susanna Griso and Gonzalo Miró once again became the main protagonists of the day's anecdote.

As expected, journalist Gonzalo Miró's peculiar way of sitting and Susanna Griso's subsequent reprimand became the center of attention. So much so that several of the panelists couldn't help but burst into laughter at this amusing and unusual scene.

| Atresmedia

Meanwhile, far from acknowledging his mistake, the journalist claimed that it would be ideal for there to be a television space where this gesture wouldn't seem odd. "Some show should even do it like this," the Espejo Público collaborator asserted.

Words that several of his colleagues do not share. "You're on a street drinking bench," one of the workers of the format presented by Susanna Griso assured, laughing.

Subsequently, after scolding Gonzalo Miró for his inappropriate way of sitting, the television host handed over to her colleague Roberto Brasero. A professional who was in charge of informing viewers about the weather forecast for the coming days.