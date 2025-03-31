Shakira's Surprising Response That Gerard Piqué Didn't Expect: 'I Have Felt...'

Shakira and Piqué, one of the most high-profile duos in soccer and music, continue to be the protagonists of a story that seems endless. Their relationship ended in a breakup that, far from calming down over time, has turned into a spectacle full of indirects.

Since their separation, Shakira has managed to turn her feelings and emotions into anthems. Despite the years that have passed, the singer continues to share with her audience what she feels, and recently, she has opened her heart in a revealing interview.

| Europa Press

Shakira Talks About Her Breakup with Gerard Piqué

In a conversation with the media N+, Shakira appeared vulnerable and sincere about what she has felt after her breakup with the former footballer. The singer spoke openly about her healing process, highlighting the importance of the support from her children, Milan and Sasha.

"Most people have a good background, a good heart, this is what I have felt. I have felt very, very protected by the affection of the public and somehow that has saved me. That and the affection of my children and my friends," expressed the Colombian.

When asked if she no longer cries when thinking about Piqué, the singer responds with a reflection. "Only for the necessary reasons... I believe that healing processes take many years, but one thing I have learned is that one can be happy."

| Instagram, @shakira

Shakira, More Intimate Than Ever

In her conversation, Shakira also talked about the process that has led her to turn pain into art. "Everyone seeks to rebuild themselves in their own way... Mine was, in large part, writing songs," shared the singer.

It's no surprise that her songs, full of references and jabs at her relationship with Piqué, have become a global phenomenon. With words like "Clara-mente," "Twingo," and "Casio," Shakira has transformed her pain into songs that resonate with millions of people.

Shakira also joked about her audience's chants, which often include references to Piqué: "I don't hear because I have these headphones... I always ask: 'But what are they saying?'. Because I don't hear these things much."

| Europa Press

"I hear the nice things, when they say: 'Shakira!, Shakira!, Shakira!', but that's it... Other things are better not heard... But let them say what they want, one must be free and express what one feels," she said with a laugh.

Shakira continues to transform her pain into art, with the strength of her songs and the support of her audience and her family. Every concert, every lyric, every step on stage is a reminder that, despite the wounds, the singer keeps moving forward.

The Colombian has turned her healing process into a lesson in resilience. Showing the world that happiness can be found, even with some scars that will never fully heal.