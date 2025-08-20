Vinícius Júnior receives a blank check from Real Madrid's biggest rival

Paris Saint-Germain aren't giving up. With Mbappé already at Real Madrid, Nasser Al-Khelaïfi has activated a new plan to strengthen the attack.

The president of the Parisian club wants to tempt Vinícius Júnior with an irresistible proposal. According to the newspaper "donbalón," he's ready to put a blank check on the table. In other words, an astronomical offer just to see him wear their jersey in the future.

The key lies in the calendar. Vinícius has a contract with Real Madrid until 2026. If he doesn't agree to renew in the coming months, his final year would be hanging in the air.

That scenario would mean a golden opportunity for PSG, who could go after him in 2025 at a reduced price or for free in 2026.

The fear of 2026

At Bernabéu, they're aware of the risk. If the renewal takes too long, 2026 could mark the Brazilian's farewell.

PSG are prepared to guarantee him a much higher salary than he receives at Madrid and, in addition, the role of offensive leader after Mbappé's departure.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

The threat isn't minor. Vinícius has been for years one of the main icons of Florentino Pérez's project.

However, Mbappé's arrival and his growing prominence are creating uncertainty for the player. The Brazilian no longer feels as secure within the sporting plan as he did just a few months ago.

Florentino Pérez must react

The situation demands quick moves. Real Madrid can't afford to lose one of their stars for free after having invested time and resources in his development.

The risk of seeing Vinícius leave for free in 2026 would be a devastating blow both in sporting and financial terms.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

Florentino Pérez will have to act before Al-Khelaïfi does. A clear renewal offer, with conditions matching the player's status, seems inevitable.

Meanwhile, PSG keep sending direct messages: if Vinícius hesitates, Paris awaits him with open arms and a million-euro contract ready.

The future at stake

The Vinícius case will be one of the main topics of the season. Media pressure will increase as 2026 approaches.

Every decision, every gesture, and every word from the Brazilian will be analyzed in detail in Spain and France.

The operation is still hanging in the air, but what's clear is that PSG have made a serious move.

Vinícius will have to choose whether he keeps his loyalty to Real Madrid or accepts becoming the new symbol of the Parisian project. At Chamartín, the clock is already ticking.