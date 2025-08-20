Bombshell: Lidl has the perfect product to make your clothes look brand new for very little

At Lidl, ideas that break the mold and transform what seemed like routine into something unexpected always appear. The brand surprises with proposals that inevitably find their way into daily life. Nobody remains indifferent when a simple detail manages to completely change the way one approaches the home.

Lidl has earned a place in homes thanks to practical solutions that seem to come from another level. The surprise comes when the most boring things become much lighter. With each launch, Lidl shows that everyday life can be reinvented with ingenuity and a touch of boldness.

A system designed to make life easier

Lidl's proposal stands out for its versatile design and a power of 1,630 W that ensures effective results in a short time. The steam iron with pedal is ready in 60 seconds and offers a constant flow of up to 1.06 oz/min (30 grams per minute). This speed turns the task of removing wrinkles into a much smoother and more comfortable process.

| Lidl

The removable water tank of 0.66 gal. (2.5 liters) guarantees long sessions without constant interruptions. This detail is essential for those who want to iron large amounts of clothing in a short time. In addition, refilling is simple and avoids complications thanks to its practical and safe format.

The structure incorporates an adjustable telescopic bar that allows you to work standing up without discomfort. During breaks, the handheld piece can be easily hung to keep comfort. With this, physical effort is reduced and ironing becomes a more manageable task.

| Lidl

The set is completed with a 360-degree rotating hanger and additional hooks for more garments. This system allows you to iron jerseys, dresses, or pants efficiently and quickly. It even includes a stabilizing bar and clips to secure clothing while working.

Safety and mobility for everyday use

Lidl's iron integrates safety features such as automatic shut-off and overheating protection. These elements allow worry-free use every day. In addition, a status indicator makes it easy to intuitively control the ironing session.

The steam hose features a metal spring that prevents annoying bends during use. A heat-protective glove and a textile cover for the handheld piece are also included. These accessories reinforce safety and extend the equipment's lifespan.

| Lidl

Mobility is ensured thanks to XL wheels and the Tilt & Go system, which makes it easy to move. You just have to tilt the device and it can be transported effortlessly around the house. This feature makes it a practical ally for both small spaces and large homes.

The stainless steel soleplate design guarantees smooth gliding over fabrics. The result is even ironing that removes wrinkles without damaging delicate textiles. All this for a competitive price of 59.99 euros, available exclusively on Lidl's website.

