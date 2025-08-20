The fact that terrifies Deco after the controversy of the match against RCD Mallorca

Barça began their title defense with a clear rout against Mallorca at Son Moix, winning 3-0. The victory was not only brilliant, but it also served to send a message of authority from day one. However, behind the euphoria lies a fact from the past that worries the club.

In their last 15 editions, an event has occurred that worries Barça because of the history behind it. This fact turns the Balearic stadium into a historically cursed ground for those who aspire to the title. The statistic doesn't alter the result, but it does add a psychological component that Barça must manage carefully.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

A stadium with its own history

Son Moix has always been a stadium of enemies, since no team that debuted in Mallorca as a visitor has won La Liga at the end of the season. That curse isn't a legend, but an observable pattern in the data that echoes in the club's offices. For Deco and the technical staff, the challenge goes beyond the 3-0; it means changing that narrative if they want to reclaim LaLiga.

Relics from the past, like this statistic, require the team to keep a consistent performance throughout the entire season. A historic streak can be broken with a title, and Barça are obliged to show they're above superstition. The challenge now is to turn an anomaly into a stepping stone to win another championship.

Deco facing the mirror of the mental factor

From the sporting management, led by Deco, they closely observe how the team manages these intangible challenges. Only with consistent results can an adverse trend be reversed. Beyond talent and quality, the mental component will be decisive in overcoming this apparent "curse".

If Barça manage to keep their level and shake off the historical burden, the debut in Mallorca will become anecdotal. But if the team falters at key moments, that statistic could take shape as a premonition. The message is clear: winning isn't enough; the psychological factor must be eradicated once and for all.

The start of La Liga has been ideal, but the road is still long and full of invisible traps. Deco and the coaching staff know that ghosts from the past can reappear as added pressure. Keeping solidity, focus, and self-confidence will be essential for this statistic to remain just a simple curiosity.